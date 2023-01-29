The First Look: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The PGA TOUR returns to the golf paradise of Pebble Beach for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

2017 champion Jordan Spieth headlines the field, with Tom Hoge returning to defend.

FIELD NOTES: Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick are back in action for the first since the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Hovland has had a solid 2022-23 campaign thus far, plus a victory at the Hero World Challenge … Jordan Spieth seems to always be in the mix at Pebble Beach but has only won this event once, in 2017. He finished T3 in 2021 and had a two-shot lead on the 15th tee in 2022 before faltering down the stretch … Joel Dahmen is set to join the field and tee it up on TOUR for the first time since becoming a father on Jan. 19 … Other notables include Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson and former FedExCup Champion Justin Rose … Ben Silverman, who won on the Korn Ferry Tour last week in the Bahamas, is among the sponsor exemptions … Other sponsor exemptions include Californian and Napa Valley College alum Charles Porter (a Korn Ferry Tour member this year), RJ Manke (who finished No. 4 on last year's PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking after earning Pac-12 Player of the Year honors while at the University of Washington), Scotland’s Paul O'Hara (who won the Scottish PGA Professional Championship in 2022), University of Oklahoma alum Garett Reband (No. 5 on the inaugural 2021 PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking), and college standout John Pak (No. 1 on the 2021 PGA TOUR University Ranking.)