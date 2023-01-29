Father’s lessons lead Marcus Byrd to APGA win at Torrey Pines

LA JOLLA, Calif. – It’s a message dear to Marcus Byrd’s heart, and he sees it every time he opens his yardage book.

“Just smile.”

A swing thought for life, preached by Byrd’s late father, Larry Byrd, Sr., who first took him to the driving range at age 3.

At brutish Torrey Pines, that advice comes in handy.

Byrd handled the conditions admirably at the two-day APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational, winning by five strokes to earn $30,000 and a spot in next month’s The Honda Classic. It also means TOUR starts in back-to-back weeks, as he recently received the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption into The Genesis Invitational.

Byrd followed an opening-round 73 at Torrey North -- played simultaneously with the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey South – with a final-round 75 on Sunday at Torrey South. Byrd finished 4-over total, five strokes clear of Joey Stills.

Byrd spent three days at Riviera last week upon learning the news of his Genesis invite, then arrived at Torrey Pines with confidence built in the belief that his length off the tee sets up well for Torrey’s demands. He carded the day’s low score on both Saturday and Sunday to comfortably secure his third APGA Tour title.

The Atlanta-area resident missed the cut in his TOUR debut at last year’s Corales Puntacana Championship but now has two chances to make amends. This weekend’s experience at the top of the leaderboard in a televised event, winning at Torrey South a day after Max Homa did the same, won’t hurt either.

“We all want to get to the PGA TOUR,” Byrd said after signing his scorecard Sunday evening. “Every player here has the game to, and we strive every day to do that. Just being here, being able to test our game … it’s just an incredible feeling. All the hard work paying off from just a little kid to now. I’m looking forward to these two opportunities, looking forward to learning as much as I can, improving as much as I can between them.”

Torrey has a rich history as a PGA TOUR host venue since 1968, in addition to the 2008 and 2021 U.S. Opens won by Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm respectively.

This marks the second iteration of the APGA stop at Torrey Pines, with Byrd adding to the Torrey heritage with several memorable shots including back-to-back closing birdies on 17 and 18 Sunday.

His most memorable shot came Sunday at the signature 621-yard, par-5 13th, the hole where Max Homa was mic’d up in Friday’s third round of the Farmers Insurance Open, en route to his sixth PGA TOUR title. Playing from the right rough, Byrd hoisted a long iron that landed on the front fringe and released to approximately 30 feet. He two-putted for birdie to assume a four-shot lead, and he kept the field at a distance from there.

“My length, I would say that was definitely beneficial,” Byrd said of his key to victory at Torrey. “A lot of guys were probably having long irons out of the rough; I was having wedges and short irons. It’s all about placement.

“I didn't hit my driver very well this week, but I was able to get far enough down there where I can hit that second shot up by the green or on the green and just try and use that to my advantage with my length.”