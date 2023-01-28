Sam Ryder’s close call at Torrey ‘only going to feed me’

It wasn’t the ideal final few holes – Ryder finished par-bogey-par – but he remained optimistic in his post-round comments. He graciously met the media and expressed confidence that he belongs in this position and will return accordingly.

“There was definitely a lot of new pressure, but it was fun,” Ryder said in the Saturday twilight on the Pacific coastline. “I was trying to just enjoy it. It was a good experience for me, and I think it’s only going to feed me. My attitude was that no matter what happens, there are going to be positives to take away.

“It’s hard to swallow right now, but that’s what I’m telling myself. I’ll be able to build on that. And I really feel like playing with some of the best players in the world, I hit a lot of really good shots.”

This marks Ryder’s ninth career top-five finish on TOUR, as he moves to No. 53 on the FedExCup. The Stetson alum has advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs in each of his five seasons as a TOUR member, and he’s on track to do so again. The 33-year-old has proven himself time and again as a savvy TOUR pro.

This was a new experience, going head-to-head in the final group at a historic venue against two players who had recorded a combined six TOUR titles in the past nine months – including Rahm’s wins in back-to-back starts earlier this month.

On paper, it’s a T4 finish, but the experience could prove intangibly more valuable as he moves forward.

“It just as easily in my opinion could have gone the other way and I could have pulled a couple shots off and made a couple more putts, and it could have been a completely different storyline at the end there,” Ryder said. “But it happens fast. It is what it is. Going to have to just keep plugging and try to put myself in that position again.”