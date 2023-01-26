PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12D AGO

How to watch Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Thursday from Torrey Pines. And you read that right. This week's event started Wednesday and finish on Saturday.

    Sam Ryder, Brent Grant and Aaron Rai share the lead at 8-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded coverage on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), Friday, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ETMain Feed: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. ETMain Feed: 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ET
    Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Group: 3 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m.Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m.Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
    Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Group: 3 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.Featured Groups: 1:15 p.m.-3 p.m.Featured Groups: 1:15 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m.Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m.Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

    PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Radio: Thursday, 1–7 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    Canada broadcast
    Golf Channel: Thursday: 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Friday: 3 p.m.-5 p.m., Saturday: 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
    Golfchannel.com: Thursday: 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Friday: 3 p.m.-5 p.m. // Sat: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
    RDS: Saturday 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
    RDS Direct: Saturday: 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
    TSN3: Friday: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Saurday: 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
    TSN + PGA TOUR LIVE: PGA TOUR LIVE Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes

    FEATURED GROUPS

    THURSDAY Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim Luke List, Jason Day, Adam Svensson


