How to watch Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Thursday from Torrey Pines. And you read that right. This week's event started Wednesday and finish on Saturday.
Sam Ryder, Brent Grant and Aaron Rai share the lead at 8-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), Friday, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET
|Main Feed: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. ET
|Main Feed: 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ET
|Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 1:15 p.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 1:15 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
Radio: Thursday, 1–7 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
Canada broadcast
Golf Channel: Thursday: 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Friday: 3 p.m.-5 p.m., Saturday: 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Golfchannel.com: Thursday: 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Friday: 3 p.m.-5 p.m. // Sat: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
RDS: Saturday 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
RDS Direct: Saturday: 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
TSN3: Friday: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Saurday: 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
TSN + PGA TOUR LIVE: PGA TOUR LIVE Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes
FEATURED GROUPS
THURSDAY Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim Luke List, Jason Day, Adam Svensson