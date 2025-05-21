Inside Titleist’s TOUR launch of new 2025 T-Series irons
Written by GolfWRX
Back in 2023, Titleist launched its latest models of T-Series irons for Tour validation at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. The launch consisted of T100, T150, T200, T350 and U505 irons.
Flash forward to 2025, and Titleist is switching things up, in more ways than one.
This time around, Titleist has launched its new T-Series irons at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club, and the models getting Tour validated include the T100, T150, T250, T350, T250U and U505 driving irons.
At the Titleist iron launch ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge, GolfWRX.com was on-site to gather feedback from the pros and fitters to gain some insight about the new irons, including how the pros are liking them thus far.
“It's an exciting day," said Titleist fitter Nick Geyer, who got to take part in his first full-scale PGA TOUR launch at Colonial. "Obviously really fun to get to show off the new product to the players. Some knew it was coming, probably some didn’t, and I get to basically be Santa Claus."
With a minimalistic design across the lineup compared to the '23 versions, the most notable additions include the T250, the T250U instead of the T200s in the previous cycle, and the progressive design of the U505 driving irons.
“The 250 is really special, Marni (Ines, Titleist’s director of iron development) and the iron team did a fantastic job," Geyer added. "I think everybody notices the all-metal construction right away, right? There’s no badge on the back, that’s really, really cool. I think the idea that we are always trying to listen to the feedback, and I think that was part of the feedback, was, 'Hey, sound and feel, Marni did a great job of listening,' and that’s where the evolution went. It sounds good, it feels good, and it seems to be performing really well."
As with all of its PGA TOUR launches, Titleist begins with a “Tour validation” process where the best players in the world have a chance to work with Titleist’s extensive and experienced team of fitters, providing feedback about the irons before they hit retail.
But, not all TOUR players were on-site in Texas for a chance to be involved with the validation process. Geyer mentioned that his recent fitting with Peter Malnati, who was preparing for U.S. Open Final Qualifying, had to go a different route.
"We did some FaceTime, and it was cool," Geyer said. "He’s incredible, he gives good feedback, and it was really neat to get to just talk about it with no golf balls involved, because he opened the box and just got to talk about some stuff, and he went to the golf course, played with them and loved ‘em."
Although Titleist isn’t speaking yet on technology upgrades, below is a collection of commentary from players who are teeing it up at the Charles Schwab with the new gear. And don’t forget to head over to GolfWRX.com for more photos and speculation.
Titleist staffer Lanto Griffin
“They’re beautiful. All-matte this year, they’re very similar to the old ones. I don’t notice much of a difference, other than they feel more solid. Maybe they launch just slightly higher for me. But just the overall look of them is incredible, so it’s an easy change," said Griffin.
“It’s the first time I’ve ever done it [had this grind on the leading edge], but basically softening the leading edge so it has a little bit more bounce. So I’m a little steeper into the ground, so just by shaving it down, it kind of bounces off the turf, get through the turf a little easier, a little shallower.
“The new U505 is really sleek, they made it a little bit skinnier, so it’s not quite as wide [in the back], but then they moved some weighting around on the bottom to where it’ll launch just as high. So it looks a little bit more like a blade – more blade-ish looking than the other ones, but it performs just as good or better.”
Titleist staffer Doug Ghim
“So, just before they came out with the new ones [this week], we tried the T150, and this year’s version of the T150 actually launches just as high as the T200 before, and that’s been a huge plus. Being able to have a smaller head that launches just as high as the big head, it’s obviously what everybody wants, and it makes workability a little easier with the smaller head as well," Ghim shared.
“They were explaining to me that they added a groove [on the new T100 irons], and the grooves in general are a little bit more aggressive. What we found when we tried them today was on mishits, the spin stays up and the speed has been a little bit better. So if I thin it, or if I hit it a little bit heavier, like typically if you thin it, the spin goes way up and it floats, and it doesn’t quite get there, and when you hit it a little heavier it kind of gets that flier, and sometimes it even goes further, but we saw a lot tighter windows. So with the 9-iron, we were within like 300 rpm between a mishit and a solid hit. So yeah, it’s just a little bit more forgiving. To me, the way that the club looks, they said they changed a little bit with the sole, it looks like, especially with the 9 and the shorter irons, it looks more like a Vokey to me. The club sits a little bit lower to the ground, and to me that’s a huge plus because I have four Vokeys in the bag.
“As a player … that’s one of the first things you always look at. I’ve always told Nick from Titleist that I wish I could have raw irons – I know that they have them in the Callaways – and yeah, I think this is their compromise, because I know they love their traditional chrome. I don’t like shiny, so that was kind of the first thing with the 9-iron, when I put it down, was it reminds of a brand new Vokey wedge like when they’re raw but not rusted yet. They look really good to me. They’re not as shiny. For me, the finish of the actual face where the grooves are, where there are no grooves on the toe, it’s usually a lot shinier on the toe, these are a lot more monochromatic, so to me it’s a little less distracting, so it’s nice … on the old ones, you could kind of see the back of it on the T200, they looked a little bit clunky, but these [T250 irons] look a little more one-piece, which is nice.”