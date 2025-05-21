Inside Titleist’s TOUR launch of new 2025 T-Series irons

“As a player … that’s one of the first things you always look at. I’ve always told Nick from Titleist that I wish I could have raw irons – I know that they have them in the Callaways – and yeah, I think this is their compromise, because I know they love their traditional chrome. I don’t like shiny, so that was kind of the first thing with the 9-iron, when I put it down, was it reminds of a brand new Vokey wedge like when they’re raw but not rusted yet. They look really good to me. They’re not as shiny. For me, the finish of the actual face where the grooves are, where there are no grooves on the toe, it’s usually a lot shinier on the toe, these are a lot more monochromatic, so to me it’s a little less distracting, so it’s nice … on the old ones, you could kind of see the back of it on the T200, they looked a little bit clunky, but these [T250 irons] look a little more one-piece, which is nice.”