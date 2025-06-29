Aldrich Potgieter wins Rocket Classic on fifth playoff hole, outlasting Max Greyserman, Chris Kirk

Greyserman missed a 12-foot putt and Potgieter came up short on an uphill, 42-foot putt. That set up Kirk with an opportunity to win it, but he couldn't take advantage. After Greyserman two-putted from 39 feet for par and Potgieter did the same from 20 feet, Kirk had a chance to win it with a 9-foot putt only to push it to the right of the cup to extend the playoff.