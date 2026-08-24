The First Look: TOUR Championship
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Golf is Hard | TOUR Championship
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We’ve reached the finale – and the biggest prize of the PGA TOUR season is up for grabs.
The TOUR Championship features the top 30 golfers from the FedExCup standings in 2026 and just getting a spot in the field means a player has a chance to win this year’s FedExCup.
Everyone starts at even par come Thursday morning.
The field is led by Scottie Scheffler, who heads into the TOUR Championship for the fifth straight year ranked No. 1 in the FedExCup standings.
Despite Scheffler’s impressively steady run over the last eight months, any of the 30 players in the field can win the TOUR’s ultimate prize.
Here’s everything else you need to know as the TOUR returns to East Lake Golf Club.
FIELD NOTES: Three golfers moved into the field of the TOUR Championship via their finishes at the BMW Championship. Gary Woodland, who finished tied for 4th, moved from No. 31 to No. 18 and will make his first start at the TOUR Championship since 2019. … Patrick Cantlay moved from No. 43 to No. 19 after finishing solo second thanks to making birdies on his final three holes Sunday. … Robert MacIyntre jumped from No. 36 to No. 25 after finishing tied for seventh just a week after he withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship, revealing he had a cyst in his right knee. … Kurt Kitayama, Rickie Fowler, and Bud Cauley were bumped from the top 30. … Tommy Fleetwood heads into the TOUR Championship at No. 9 in the standings as he looks to become the first back-to-back champion. … Two rookies have advanced to the TOUR Championship in Kristoffer Reitan and Alex Fitzpatrick. … Reitan and Fitzpatrick are two of six TOUR Championship debutants. The others are Ryan Gerard, Min Woo Lee, Alex Smalley, and Ryan Fox. … A handful of impressive streaks are continuing this week at East Lake with Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland playing their seventh straight TOUR Championships while Rory McIlroy is playing his ninth straight. McIlroy is looking to become the first golfer to ever win the FedExCup four times. … Wyndham Clark moved to No. 3 in the FedExCup standings after his third win of the season Sunday at the BMW Championship. Clark is looking to become the first golfer since Hovland in 2023 to win the BMW Championship and the TOUR Championship in back-to-back weeks. … Scheffler, who is also No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, won one FedExCup in 2024. He admitted Sunday at the BMW Championship he had been battling Hand, Foot, and Mouth disease through the week.
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|2. Rory McIlroy
|2. Matt Fitzpatrick
|3. Cameron Young
|3. Wyndham Clark
|4. Matt Fitzpatrick
|4. Cameron Young
|5. Wyndham Clark
|5. Si Woo Kim
|6. Russell Henley
|6. Chris Gotterup
|7. Tommy Fleetwood
|7. Collin Morikawa
|8. Chris Gotterup
|8. Sam Burns
|9. Sam Burns
|9. Tommy Fleetwood
|10. Collin Morikawa
|10. Ludvig Åberg
HOW IT WORKS: For the second straight year, the TOUR Championship will be played as a 72-hole stroke-play event, with all players starting the tournament at even par.
The best performer over the course of four rounds at the TOUR Championship will win the FedExCup, be credited with an official victory at the TOUR Championship, earn a bonus of $10 million and receive a five-year PGA TOUR exemption.
The top 30 players in the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the BMW Championship advanced to the TOUR Championship.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives the FedExCup.
COURSE: East Lake Golf Club, par 70, 7,490 yards. Every FedExCup champion (from 2007-onwards) has been crowned at East Lake, the host club of the TOUR Championship every year since 2005. The home course of Bobby Jones, East Lake is the oldest golf course in the city of Atlanta. Tom Bendelow was the original architect, with both Donald Ross and Rees Jones putting their hands on the storied Atlanta layout, with Andrew Green recently completely a remodel.
72-HOLE RECORD: 257, Tiger Woods (2007).
18-HOLE RECORD: 60, Zach Johnson (third round, 2007).
LAST TIME: Tommy Fleetwood shot a final-round 68 to win by three shots and break through, finally, for his first PGA TOUR title. Fleetwood, who had been a fixture on global leaderboards for years, was in the drivers’ seat after rounds of 64-63 to open his week at East Lake. He managed his emotions through Sunday’s finale and despite two back-nine bogeys no one could make a final-day charge and his steady effort was good enough. Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay finished tied for second at 15 under for the week while Corey Conners shot the round of the day, an 8-under 62, in the final round to move up 12 spots on the leaderboard to finish tie for fourth alongside Scottie Scheffler – who had entered the TOUR Championship for the fourth straight year as No. 1 in the FedExCup standings.
How to follow (all times ET)
Special programming
- "Tee Sheet presented by FedEx": Dive into this fast-paced, 30-minute show featuring insightful discussion, player interviews and expert analysis as the panel debates key topics, breaks down the week’s biggest moments and helps viewers prepare for the TOUR Championship.
- Tuesday: 6-6:30 p.m. (PGATOUR.com, PGA TOUR App, PGA TOUR YouTube)
- "On The Range": Enjoy this live look at TOUR players’ practice sessions with interviews and expert analysis.
- Wednesday: 2-3:30 p.m. (PGATOUR.com, PGA TOUR App, Golf Channel)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: noon-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App:
- Thursday-Friday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday: 12:15-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on the ESPN App and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast featured hole (Stream 4): Coverage of one pivotal hole with live betting insights
- Thursday-Friday: 12-6 p.m.
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.