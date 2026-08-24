The First Look: TOUR Championship

LAST TIME: Tommy Fleetwood shot a final-round 68 to win by three shots and break through, finally, for his first PGA TOUR title. Fleetwood, who had been a fixture on global leaderboards for years, was in the drivers’ seat after rounds of 64-63 to open his week at East Lake. He managed his emotions through Sunday’s finale and despite two back-nine bogeys no one could make a final-day charge and his steady effort was good enough. Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay finished tied for second at 15 under for the week while Corey Conners shot the round of the day, an 8-under 62, in the final round to move up 12 spots on the leaderboard to finish tie for fourth alongside Scottie Scheffler – who had entered the TOUR Championship for the fourth straight year as No. 1 in the FedExCup standings.