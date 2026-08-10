PGA TOUR Studios launches 'Tee Sheet presented by FedEx,' new weekly FedExCup Playoffs preview show
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PGA TOUR Studios introduces "Tee Sheet presented by FedEx," a new weekly FedExCup Playoffs preview show. (PGA TOUR Studios)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – PGA TOUR Studios has launched a new original program dedicated to the drama, storylines and stakes of the FedExCup Playoffs. "Tee Sheet presented by FedEx" premiered Aug. 11, ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, across PGA TOUR YouTube, FAST channels and X, with additional episodes timed to the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship. The next installment is set for this Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET ahead of the TOUR Championship.
"Tee Sheet" is a lively, conversation-based preview show that follows the FedExCup Playoffs as the field narrows from the top 70 players to one FedExCup champion. Each week, the program will spotlight the most compelling storylines entering competition while giving fans direct access to players as they navigate the FedExCup Playoffs in pursuit of the FedExCup.
The fast-paced, 30-minute show will feature insightful discussion, player interviews and expert analysis as the panel debates key topics, breaks down the week’s biggest moments and helps viewers prepare for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship and TOUR Championship.
“'Tee Sheet' gives fans an inside look at the FedExCup Playoffs and the compelling stories that emerge during one of the most exciting stretches of the season,” said Luis Goicouria, executive vice president, PGA TOUR Studios. “With access to players, the resources of PGA TOUR Studios and a talented panel offering multiple perspectives, the show delivers an entertaining and informative look at the drama, storylines and stakes that define the postseason.”
Shane Bacon will anchor all three episodes, joined by Hally Leadbetter and Justin Ray for the Aug. 11 premiere ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Cheyenne Woods joins Bacon and Ray for the Aug. 18 and Aug. 25 episodes as the postseason continues through the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship.
In addition to in-studio analysis, "Tee Sheet" will welcome players competing in each playoff event, providing first-hand insight into preparation, strategy and the pursuit of the FedExCup.
"Tee Sheet" expands PGA TOUR Studios’ growing portfolio of original programming designed to bring fans closer to players and storylines through innovative formats and premium content experiences.