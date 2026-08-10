PGA TOUR Studios launches 'Tee Sheet presented by FedEx,' new weekly FedExCup Playoffs preview show

“'Tee Sheet' gives fans an inside look at the FedExCup Playoffs and the compelling stories that emerge during one of the most exciting stretches of the season,” said Luis Goicouria, executive vice president, PGA TOUR Studios. “With access to players, the resources of PGA TOUR Studios and a talented panel offering multiple perspectives, the show delivers an entertaining and informative look at the drama, storylines and stakes that define the postseason.”