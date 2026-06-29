The First Look: John Deere Classic

FIELD NOTES:Koivun, who finished T23 at the U.S. Open, earned his way to the TOUR via PGA TOUR University’s Accelerated program. In fact, he’s had a TOUR card since last May, but he led Auburn University to its second NCAA Championship in three years earlier this spring. He’s the third player to earn TOUR status via the PGA TOUR University Accelerated program. Koivun notched 11 wins in three seasons at Auburn. He finished T11 at the John Deere Classic last year (he played seven TOUR events in 2025 and made the weekend in all but one) and had a tidy run of results after that, finishing T6 at the ISCO Championship, T5 at the Wyndham Championship, and T4 at the Procore Championship. … Other young stars set to tee it up at John Deere include Luke Clanton and Blades Brown. Clanton, like Koivun, also earned his TOUR card via PGA TOUR University’s Accelerated program, while Brown accepted Special Temporary Member status earlier this month after a T14 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Brown, who is just 19, has four top-20 finishes this season. … Jordan Spieth returns to TPC Deere Run, a place that has been a happy hunting ground in his career. Spieth, whose first TOUR title came at the John Deere Classic in 2013 in an electric playoff when he was just 19 (becoming the first teenager to win on TOUR since 1931), also won in a playoff in 2015. Spieth went nine years before teeing it up at TPC Deere Run again and finished T26 in 2024. This marks his return after two years. … Brian Campbell returns to defend. There hasn't been a back-to-back winner at TPC Deere Run since Steve Stricker won three in a row from 2009-2011. … Other past champs who are in action include Davis Thompson (2024), Lucas Glover (2021), Michael Kim (2018) and J.T. Poston (2022). Poston won the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and then notched his career-best major result at the U.S. Open, where he finished T4. … Other notables teeing it up at TPC Deere Run include two-time winner this season Chris Gotterup, Ben Griffin, Jacob Bridgeman, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler and Max Homa. Homa finished T5 a year ago, his first top-10 finish on TOUR in a 15-month stretch.