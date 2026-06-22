The First Look: Travelers Championship
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Mic’d up with Keegan Bradley after winning second Travelers title
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The best players on the PGA TOUR will make the short commute from the Hamptons to Connecticut for the final Signature Event of 2026 at the Travelers Championship.
Wyndham Clark leads the way after his U.S. Open triumph – his second since 2023 – and hopes his magical summertime stretch continues.
Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of the week at TPC River Highlands.
FIELD NOTES: Wyndham Clark is looking to ride his momentum – and a hot putter – from the U.S. Open right back into action on the PGA TOUR this week. Clark has won two of his last four starts, including his second major along with THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, and finished solo third at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Clark, who is 11th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total, has notched two of his best three results at the Travelers the last two seasons, including his top finish, a T9, in 2024. … Scottie Scheffler, who finished T4 at Shinnecock Hills in his maiden effort to complete the career Grand Slam, is right back to work as well. Scheffler was in Sunday’s final pairing alongside Clark and has an incredible eight top-five finishes in 13 starts so far this season. He won the Travelers in a playoff in 2024 and has three straight top-six results at TPC River Highlands. … Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick and Russell Henley – Nos. 3, 4 and 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking – are all set to tee it up at the Travelers. In all, eight of the top 10 in the world will play the final Signature Event of the 2026 season. … Keegan Bradley returns to defend his title at TPC River Highlands after a drama-filled finale in 2025. Bradley has won the event twice in the last three years. While there have been plenty of multi-time winners, there hasn’t been a successful title defense since 2001-02. Bradley finished T32 at the U.S. Open. … TPC River Highlands is, without traffic, about a four-hour drive from Shinnecock Hills (three if you take the ferry across the Long Island Sound), and some of the notables near the top of the leaderboard are hopeful for their major success to continue one state over. Sam Burns finished just one back of Clark for his fourth top-10 finish of the season – and second top-three result in his last three weeks. J.T. Poston is on a two-week summertime heater, having won the last Signature Event on the schedule, the Memorial Tournament, and then finishing T4 at the U.S. Open, his best-career major result. Poston finished runner-up at TPC River Highlands in 2022. … Aside from Scheffler and Bradley, another pair of recent Travelers winners are back in action with Harris English (2021) and Xander Schauffele (2022). English missed the cut at the U.S. Open, but Schauffele, despite a final round 2-over 72, finished T11. He has yet to finish outside the top 15 at the U.S. Open in his career (10 starts)… Jason Day is, for now, still in the field. He withdrew from the U.S. Open after just 10 holes on Thursday due to a back injury.
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|3. Cameron Young
|2. Matt Fitzpatrick
|4. Matt Fitzpatrick
|3. Cameron Young
|5. Russell Henley
|4. Wyndham Clark
|6. Justin Rose
|5. Si Woo Kim
|7. Tommy Fleetwood
|6. Collin Morikawa
|8. Wyndham Clark
|7. Ludvig Åberg
|9. Collin Morikawa
|9. Jacob Bridgeman
|11. Xander Schauffele
|10. Sam Burns
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Jordan Spieth returns to the Travelers, an event he won in 2017. Spieth has seven top-20 finishes so far this season in 16 starts. Although he won in a playoff at TPC River Highlands in his first time at the venue, he’s had a mixed bag of results since. The last time he teed it up was in 2024, where he finished T63. … Tony Finau looks for a bit of a summertime spark as he’s notched just one top-10 result so far this season. That came just last month, however, as he finished T6 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Finau’s best result at the Travelers came in 2024, when he finished T5. He has four other top-25 results at this event in his career. … Ben James has started his professional career with two made cuts at two national opens (he finished T54 at the RBC Canadian Open after being firmly in the mix through 36 holes and was T23 at the U.S. Open) , and he looks to continue his momentum at essentially his hometown event. The native of Connecticut has played the Travelers Championship twice before – in 2022 and 2023 – missing the cut both times.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: This is the final Signature Event of the 2026 PGA TOUR season. … With Wyndham Clark topping the Aon Next 10 list thanks to his win at Shinnecock Hills, there was no movement amongst those in the top 10 in the standings for the Travelers. … The Aon Swing 5 was confirmed after the RBC Canadian Open, with Eric Cole, Brandt Snedeker, Jackson Suber, Mac Meissner and MarkHubbard stamping their tickets to TPC River Highlands.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 700 FedExCup points
COURSE: TPC River Highlands, par 70, 6,844 yards. One of the TOUR’s shortest layouts, the course was first opened in the 1920s before being completely redesigned by Pete Dye in 1982 and renovated in 1989 by Bobby Weed. The key stretch at TPC River Highlands comes late in the round as golfers play around a four-acre lake on Nos. 15-17. Jim Furyk shot the TOUR’s lowest round, a 58, at TPC River Highlands in 2016.
72-HOLE RECORD: 257, Keegan Bradley (2023)
18-HOLE RECORD: 58, Jim Furyk (Round 4, 2016).
LAST TIME: Keegan Bradley won the Travelers for the second time in three seasons after birdeing his final hole Sunday, and two of his final four – and after Tommy Fleetwood went 2-over for his final three holes to cough up the title. Fleetwood, who was the 54-hole leader, made three bogeys in his first four holes Sunday before steadying the ship through the mid-point of his final round. Bradley shot a 2-under 68 and rallied from a three-shot deficit over his final four holes. It was enough to win by one over Fleetwood and Russell Henley, who chipped in for birdie on his final hole of the tournament.
Harris English and Jason Day rounded out the top five, finishing at 13 under for the week and two back of Bradley’s winning total.
HOW TO FOLLOW:
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-7 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday: 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 12-6 p.m.
- Saturday: 1-6 p.m.
- Sunday: 2-7 p.m.