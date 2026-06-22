The First Look: Travelers Championship

FIELD NOTES: Wyndham Clark is looking to ride his momentum – and a hot putter – from the U.S. Open right back into action on the PGA TOUR this week. Clark has won two of his last four starts, including his second major along with THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, and finished solo third at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Clark, who is 11th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total, has notched two of his best three results at the Travelers the last two seasons, including his top finish, a T9, in 2024. … Scottie Scheffler, who finished T4 at Shinnecock Hills in his maiden effort to complete the career Grand Slam, is right back to work as well. Scheffler was in Sunday’s final pairing alongside Clark and has an incredible eight top-five finishes in 13 starts so far this season. He won the Travelers in a playoff in 2024 and has three straight top-six results at TPC River Highlands. … Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick and Russell Henley – Nos. 3, 4 and 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking – are all set to tee it up at the Travelers. In all, eight of the top 10 in the world will play the final Signature Event of the 2026 season. … Keegan Bradley returns to defend his title at TPC River Highlands after a drama-filled finale in 2025. Bradley has won the event twice in the last three years. While there have been plenty of multi-time winners, there hasn’t been a successful title defense since 2001-02. Bradley finished T32 at the U.S. Open. … TPC River Highlands is, without traffic, about a four-hour drive from Shinnecock Hills (three if you take the ferry across the Long Island Sound), and some of the notables near the top of the leaderboard are hopeful for their major success to continue one state over. Sam Burns finished just one back of Clark for his fourth top-10 finish of the season – and second top-three result in his last three weeks. J.T. Poston is on a two-week summertime heater, having won the last Signature Event on the schedule, the Memorial Tournament, and then finishing T4 at the U.S. Open, his best-career major result. Poston finished runner-up at TPC River Highlands in 2022. … Aside from Scheffler and Bradley, another pair of recent Travelers winners are back in action with Harris English (2021) and Xander Schauffele (2022). English missed the cut at the U.S. Open, but Schauffele, despite a final round 2-over 72, finished T11. He has yet to finish outside the top 15 at the U.S. Open in his career (10 starts)… Jason Day is, for now, still in the field. He withdrew from the U.S. Open after just 10 holes on Thursday due to a back injury.