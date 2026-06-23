Bolton: Fantasy play is obvious at TPC River Highlands

:

Because there’s no cut, it can be heavy-handed to fade anyone, but just as

are relative in exceeding expectations, there are guys for whom expectations must be tempered. The recent first-time father will snap out of his mild funk at some point. A T17 at the U.S. Open is somewhat impressive in a vacuum but it was fueled by a 5-under 65 in the second round, so it was very much not a consistent performance from opening tip to final tape. We’d also love for his back issue to ancient history, so with only one top-35 finish in five starts at TPC River Highlands (T13, 2024), this is another one that we can sit out. That’s not what 31.8 percent of the rosters saved have chosen, however