Yongjun Bae betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Yongjun Bae will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24, competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson for the first time in recent years. The tournament features a $10.3 million purse and will be defended by Scottie Scheffler, who won last year with a score of 31-under.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This marks Bae's first appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Bae's recent performances
- Bae has not recorded any top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He has an average of -0.721 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bae has an average of -0.240 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bae has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.518 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bae's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.518
Bae's advanced stats and rankings
- Bae posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.721 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bae recorded a -0.240 mark in his past five starts, suggesting room for improvement with his iron play.
- On the greens, Bae delivered a -0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting putting as an area of concern.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bae as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.