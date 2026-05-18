Preston Stout betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Preston Stout will compete at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24 in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. The tournament features a $10.3 million purse with defending champion Scottie Scheffler looking to repeat after his dominant 31-under performance last year.
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- Preston Stout has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Stout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
Stout's recent performances
- Stout's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the 3M Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-under.
- Stout has an average of 1.874 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.948 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Stout has averaged 0.010 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.874
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.948
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.010
Stout's advanced stats and rankings
- Stout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.874 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.948 over his last five starts, indicating an area for improvement in his iron play.
- Around the greens, Stout averaged -0.220 Strokes Gained in his past five tournaments, while his putting averaged -0.696 Strokes Gained over the same period.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stout as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.