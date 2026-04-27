The First Look: TOUR returns to Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course for Cadillac Championship

FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler is back in action after losing in a playoff at the RBC Heritage. Scheffler has returned to form from the beginning of the year after notching back-to-back runner-up results on TOUR. He won his first start of 2026 at The American Express. … Alex Fitzpatrick earned his way into the Cadillac Championship – and the rest of the Signature Events on the schedule for 2026 – via his win alongside brother Matt at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The younger Fitzpatrick broke through for his first win on the DP World Tour earlier in 2026 and immediately earned a PGA TOUR card via his win. … Seven of the top 10 in the current FedExCup standings are teeing it up, with Collin Morikawa looking for his sixth straight top 10 (not including his withdrawal at THE PLAYERS) and Chris Gotterup, who has recorded two wins already this year. … Cameron Young has notched three top-three finishes in his last four starts including a win at THE PLAYERS and has put together a tidy statistical effort so far sitting ninth in Strokes Gained: Total. … Adam Scott, who earned his way into the field via the Aon Next 10, returns to the Blue Monster where he won in 2016, the last time the TOUR played the iconic Florida layout. Scott has made every cut so far this season, highlighted by a solo fourth at The Genesis Invitational. … Justin Rose, also a past winner at Doral (2012), is back in action at the Blue Monster and is teeing it up on TOUR for the first time since the Masters where he finished T3. Rose won the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this season.