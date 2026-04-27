The First Look: TOUR returns to Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course for Cadillac Championship
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Golf Is Hard: Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course
The PGA TOUR returns to Trump National Resort for the Cadillac Championship, a new addition to the TOUR schedule, for the first time since 2016 with this week’s field chock-full of most of the game’s best – including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
It’s the first week of two Signature Events in a row just prior to the second major championship of the season just around the corner.
Here’s everything you need to know as the PGA TOUR’s best attempt to slay the Blue Monster.
FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler is back in action after losing in a playoff at the RBC Heritage. Scheffler has returned to form from the beginning of the year after notching back-to-back runner-up results on TOUR. He won his first start of 2026 at The American Express. … Alex Fitzpatrick earned his way into the Cadillac Championship – and the rest of the Signature Events on the schedule for 2026 – via his win alongside brother Matt at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The younger Fitzpatrick broke through for his first win on the DP World Tour earlier in 2026 and immediately earned a PGA TOUR card via his win. … Seven of the top 10 in the current FedExCup standings are teeing it up, with Collin Morikawa looking for his sixth straight top 10 (not including his withdrawal at THE PLAYERS) and Chris Gotterup, who has recorded two wins already this year. … Cameron Young has notched three top-three finishes in his last four starts including a win at THE PLAYERS and has put together a tidy statistical effort so far sitting ninth in Strokes Gained: Total. … Adam Scott, who earned his way into the field via the Aon Next 10, returns to the Blue Monster where he won in 2016, the last time the TOUR played the iconic Florida layout. Scott has made every cut so far this season, highlighted by a solo fourth at The Genesis Invitational. … Justin Rose, also a past winner at Doral (2012), is back in action at the Blue Monster and is teeing it up on TOUR for the first time since the Masters where he finished T3. Rose won the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this season.
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|FedExCup
|World Ranking
|2. Scottie Scheffler
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|3. Collin Morikawa
|4. Cameron Young
|4. Cameron Young
|5. Justin Rose
|5. Jacob Bridgeman
|6. Collin Morikawa
|6. Chris Gotterup
|7. Tommy Fleetwood
|7. Akshay Bhatia
|8. Russell Henley
|10. Si Woo Kim
|10. J.J. Spaun
|12. Min Woo Lee
|11. Chris Gotterup
|13. Jake Knapp
|13. Sepp Straka
|14. Justin Rose
|15. Hideki Matsuyama
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: The next Signature Event on the PGA TOUR schedule is the Truist Championship. … Alex Smalley earned his way into the Cadillac Championship via his T2 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and jumping into the Aon Swing 5. … Ricky Castillo topped the Aon Swing 5 with David Lipsky, Matt Wallace and Chandler Blanchet also getting in. … Min Woo Lee topped the Aon Next 10 while there was no movement week-over-week after the Zurich Classic.
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Joel Dahmen is in action at his second Signature Event of 2026 after missing the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Dahmen as two top 10s this season at the Farmers Insurance Open and the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. … Max Greyserman is looking to return to his fine form from earlier this season as he’s missed four cuts in a row. He recorded back-to-back top-25s at Signature Events (The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational) earlier in 2026. … Max Homa has had a solid 2026 thus far, highlighted by a top-10 finish at the Masters. … Keith Mitchell is looking to continue his steady campaign with another start at a Signature Event. He’s made 10 of 11 cuts so far this season including three top-15 finishes highlighted by a T6 at the Cognizant Classic.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 700 FedExCup points.
COURSE: Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course; par 72; 7,739 yards. The course was originally designed by Dick Wilson in 1962 before getting modernized and re-worked by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner in 2014 boasting updated features, hazards and strategic options that restored the bite of the layout.
The Cadillac Championship will mark the 56th playing of a TOUR event at the Blue Monster. It previously hosted the TOUR consecutively from 1962 to 2016. It is one of nine current venues on TOUR that has been on the schedule for more than a half-century.
72-HOLE RECORD: New event for 2026
- Historical course record: 19-under (Tiger Woods, 2013, Phil Mickelson 2009)
18-HOLE RECORD: New events for 2026
- Historical course record: 9-under 61 (Stephen Ames, 2000); WGC era: 8-under 62 (Bubba Watson, 2012 and JB Holmes, 2015)
LAST TIME: The last time Trump National Doral hosted the PGA TOUR was 2016, with the WGC-Cadillac Championship won by Adam Scott. Tiger Woods is a four-time winner at Doral and shares the 72-hole scoring record at the course, after Woods finished at 19 under in 2013.
How to follow (all times ET)
Special programming alert:
- PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the Cadillac Championship on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
- Thursday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- TOURCAST Range:
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-7 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: noon-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group/featured group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups/featured hole (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.