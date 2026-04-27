Cadillac Championship: How to watch featured groups including Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, more

It’s hard to find a more likable duo than this set of European Ryder Cup teammates, each searching for their first win of the 2026 season. Hovland has not carded a top 10 since his season debut at the WM Phoenix Open, but he’s also missed just one cut in eight starts. Fleetwood was rolling in the early goings of the year, but finished T33 at the Masters and T52 at RBC Heritage. The Euros will look to find some mojo playing alongside each other.