Cadillac Championship: How to watch featured groups including Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, more
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Golf Is Hard: Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course
The PGA TOUR returns to Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course in Miami this week for the Cadillac Championship.
As the fifth Signature Event of the 2026 PGA TOUR season, there are more than a few high-profile pairings set to take on the daunting test as it makes its return to host TOUR competition.
Here are some of the notable pairings for the first two rounds of this no-cut event, as well as how to watch all the action in South Florida.
Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young
The two highest-ranked players in the field will play together during the first two days at Trump National Doral. Scheffler, world No. 1, will look to build off his back-to-back runners-up at the Masters and RBC Heritage, while Young, world No. 4, will return to Florida for the first time since his THE PLAYERS Championship, hoping to double dip in the Sunshine State.
Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood
It’s hard to find a more likable duo than this set of European Ryder Cup teammates, each searching for their first win of the 2026 season. Hovland has not carded a top 10 since his season debut at the WM Phoenix Open, but he’s also missed just one cut in eight starts. Fleetwood was rolling in the early goings of the year, but finished T33 at the Masters and T52 at RBC Heritage. The Euros will look to find some mojo playing alongside each other.
Chris Gotterup, Hideki Matsuyama
It’s a ball-striking bonanza from this pairing of Gotterup and Matsuyama. Gotterup is just one of two players to win multiple times on the PGA TOUR this year. Matsuyama, meanwhile, has flashed in multiple areas of the game even without a victory. He’s top 20 in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green, Approach and Around the Green.
Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas
There’s likely no duo in the field that has played together more in their lives than Spieth and Thomas. The childhood best friends will play at Doral, with both looking to turn the tide from recent swoons in their game. Thomas’ last three starts are rather uninspiring T30-T41-T77, while Spieth has finished T62-T12-T33.
How to follow (all times ET)
Special programming alert:
- PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the Cadillac Championship on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
- Thursday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- TOURCAST Range:
- Tune in here, Monday-Sunday
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-7 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: noon-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group/featured group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups/featured hole (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.