How Harbour Town Golf Links rewards patience: Inside Justin Thomas' 2025 RBC Heritage win

"I think I did a great job last year of plotting my way around here and just my overall strategy and execution," Thomas said Tuesday. "Obviously I played really well, but I think that there's also a lot about this course of just knowing when it's time to attack or maybe more so when it's not time to attack because this place can just – you stand on a tee and you feel like you should have a good chance at birdie, or you look at the scorecard and see the length of the hole and think you should make birdie, and you just can make bogey after bogey very quickly if you get complacent or lazy.