The First Look: Valspar Championship
5 Min Read
Golf is Hard | Snake Pit at Valspar
Written by Staff
The PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing concludes this week at the Valspar Championship, as many of the TOUR’s top players make the final trip across the state to the Tampa area.
The Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort – long considered a favorite stop among players – is once again set to host a strong field. Here’s everything else you need to know before play begins at the Valspar Championship.
FIELD NOTES: Seven of the world’s top-20 players are set to tee it up at the Valspar Championship to put a tidy bow on the TOUR’s Florida swing. That collection of top-ranked stars is led by Xander Schauffele, who finished solo third at THE PLAYERS. ... Defending champion Viktor Hovland captured his seventh TOUR victory with his win here. He's coming off a T13 finish at THE PLAYERS and returns to a course that’s recently seen some double dippers, as there were back-to-back champions in both 2018-19 and 2021-22. ... After a quiet 2025 season, Matt Fitzpatrick opened his TOUR season with three top-15 finishes in six starts, including a solo-second finish at THE PLAYERS, where he held the lead on the 17th hole but fell short to Cameron Young. He will look to better his record at Innisbrook, which entails two missed cuts and one top five in three starts. ... Justin Thomas strategically timed his return from back surgery to Bay Hill so that he could play Innisbrook, which he has admitted is one of his favorite stops on the TOUR. He'll be heading there off the strength of a T8 finish at TPC Sawgrass, where he was in the mix on Sunday. ... Florida native Brooks Koepka opened his season with a T56-MC, but has not-so-quietly picked up momentum with a T9 finish at PGA National and T13 at TPC Sawgrass. Koepka's last start at Innisbrook was in 2022, where he finished T12. ... Rickie Fowler is making only his second start at the event and first since 2010, where he finished in 26th place. He enters the Valspar Championship with four top-20 finishes in six starts this year. ... Akshay Bhatia is teeing it up after carrying momentum from a win at Bay Hill and a T13 finish at THE PLAYERS. Bhatia missed his first two cuts at this event but finished T17 here last year. ... Other past champions in the field include Jordan Spieth, who captured this event in a 2015 playoff, and Taylor Moore, who bested Spieth by two shots in his 2023 victory. ... Eighteen-year-old Blades Brown earned a spot in the Valspar Championship field off the strength of his third-place finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he briefly held the lead on the back nine in the final round. He'll be joined by Luke Clanton, who finished T5 in Puerto Rico.
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup
|7. Xander Schauffele
|1. Jacob Bridgeman
|12. J.J. Spaun
|3. Akshay Bhatia
|14. Justin Thomas
|8. Matt Fitzpatrick
|15. Matt Fitzpatrick
|17. Xander Schauffele
|16. Ben Griffin
|21. Ryo Hisatsune
|18. Viktor Hovland
|22. Sahith Theegala
|20. Jacob Bridgeman
|27. Pierceson Coody
|22. Akshay Bhatia
|28. Ricky Castillo
|24. Keegan Bradley
|29. Patrick Rodgers
|35. Patrick Cantlay
|32. Austin Smotherman
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: The 2017 champion Adam Hadwin is back in action here and is teeing it up for the third time this season. Hadwin lost his TOUR status for the first time in over a decade last season, but finished runner-up in his first Korn Ferry Tour start of 2026 which has freed him up schedule-wise. Hadwin has been a bit feast-or-famine at the Valspar, with cut-T5-cut-T7 in his last four starts at Innisbrook. He most recently carded a T21 at the Puerto Rico Open. ... Matt Kuchar continues his Florida Swing at the Valspar, where he's missed one cut since 2009 with seven career top-25 finishes. ... Brandt Snedeker has yet to find the weekend on TOUR this season so far. Like Kuchar, however, Snedeker has missed just one cut at Innisbrook since 2009. His career high at the course is a tie for fourth. ... Tampa native Jackson Suber is making his third start at the Valspar Championship, his hometown event. He’s found the weekend in two of his four TOUR starts so far in 2026.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: The next Signature Event on the schedule is the RBC Heritage. … The top five FedExCup points earners in the Puerto Rico Open, Valspar Championship, Texas Children’s Houston Open and Valero Texas Open will earn spots in the RBC Heritage via the Aon Swing 5. … The top 10 FedExCup points earners through the Masters will earn spots in the RBC Heritage. … Jake Knapp leads the Aon Next 10 by nine points over Nico Echavarria, who finished T66 at THE PLAYERS. … Other notables in the standings include Sahith Theegala and Adam Scott, with Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju making the biggest move into the standings after his T5 finish at THE PLAYERS. ... The Aon Swing 5 remains unchanged, with Chandler Blanchet leading the way. ...
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points
COURSE: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), par 71, 7,352 yards. Located just north of Tampa, Florida, the tree-lined, Larry Packard design puts a premium on positioning off the tee. The course, opened in the early 1970s, features a tough three-hole closing stretch called the "Snake Pit" – two tough par 4s sandwiched between a bruising 200-yard par 3.
72-HOLE RECORD: 266, Vijay Singh (2004)
18-HOLE RECORD: 61, Padraig Harrington (Round 1, 2012)
LAST TIME: Viktor Hovland carded a final-round 67 at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course to finish at 11 under, one stroke clear of a hard-charging Justin Thomas, who bogeyed two of his final three holes for a closing 66. The victory marked Hovland’s first PGA TOUR win since back-to-back titles at the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship in the summer of 2023, when he won the FedExCup and firmly established himself in professional golf’s elite tier.
Jacob Bridgeman finished at 9 under and two back in solo third while Bud Cauley, Billy Horschel and Ryo Hisatsune rounded out the top five.
How to follow (all times ET)
Special programming alerts:
- Monday: "The Drop," 7 p.m., PGA TOUR Fast
- Tuesday: TGL Semifinals, ESPN
- 6:30 p.m.: Atlanta Drive vs. Los Angeles GC
- 9 p.m.: Jupiter Links vs. Boston Common
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Adam Stanley contributed to this report.