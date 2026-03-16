The First Look: Valspar Championship

FIELD NOTES: Seven of the world’s top-20 players are set to tee it up at the Valspar Championship to put a tidy bow on the TOUR’s Florida swing. That collection of top-ranked stars is led by Xander Schauffele, who finished solo third at THE PLAYERS. ... Defending champion Viktor Hovland captured his seventh TOUR victory with his win here. He's coming off a T13 finish at THE PLAYERS and returns to a course that’s recently seen some double dippers, as there were back-to-back champions in both 2018-19 and 2021-22. ... After a quiet 2025 season, Matt Fitzpatrick opened his TOUR season with three top-15 finishes in six starts, including a solo-second finish at THE PLAYERS, where he held the lead on the 17th hole but fell short to Cameron Young. He will look to better his record at Innisbrook, which entails two missed cuts and one top five in three starts. ... Justin Thomas strategically timed his return from back surgery to Bay Hill so that he could play Innisbrook, which he has admitted is one of his favorite stops on the TOUR. He'll be heading there off the strength of a T8 finish at TPC Sawgrass, where he was in the mix on Sunday. ... Florida native Brooks Koepka opened his season with a T56-MC, but has not-so-quietly picked up momentum with a T9 finish at PGA National and T13 at TPC Sawgrass. Koepka's last start at Innisbrook was in 2022, where he finished T12. ... Rickie Fowler is making only his second start at the event and first since 2010, where he finished in 26th place. He enters the Valspar Championship with four top-20 finishes in six starts this year. ... Akshay Bhatia is teeing it up after carrying momentum from a win at Bay Hill and a T13 finish at THE PLAYERS. Bhatia missed his first two cuts at this event but finished T17 here last year. ... Other past champions in the field include Jordan Spieth, who captured this event in a 2015 playoff, and Taylor Moore, who bested Spieth by two shots in his 2023 victory. ... Eighteen-year-old Blades Brown earned a spot in the Valspar Championship field off the strength of his third-place finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he briefly held the lead on the back nine in the final round. He'll be joined by Luke Clanton, who finished T5 in Puerto Rico.