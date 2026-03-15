Matt Fitzpatrick’s spirited run at THE PLAYERS Championship falls short with bogey on final hole

His three early birdies produced a front-nine 33, moving the Englishman to 11 under, still two shots behind his Ryder Cup teammate Åberg, who turned in even par and appeared in cruise control. Coronation preparations seemed underway for the smooth-swinging Swede until he rinsed his approach on the par-5 11th, the same hole where he had planted an iron from 240 yards for eagle just a day prior. When Åberg sent his tee shot into the water at the par-4 12th, the tournament suddenly cracked open.