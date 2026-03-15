Matt Fitzpatrick’s spirited run at THE PLAYERS Championship falls short with bogey on final hole
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Every shot from Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick on final two holes of THE PLAYERS
Written by Jimmy Reinman
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — It wasn’t the name many expected to see threatening the title Sunday at THE PLAYERS Championship. But once Matt Fitzpatrick opened his final round with three birdies in his first four holes, the field went on alert.
The 2022 U.S. Open champion came out firing at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course, starting the day under the radar among a crowded group at 8 under and finishing solo second, inches short of forcing a playoff.
Playing alongside eventual winner Cameron Young in the penultimate group, both Ryder Cuppers faced a daunting chase. Ludvig Åberg appeared unshakable through 54 holes at 13-under, five shots clear of the group at 8-under that included names with serious gravity like Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele.
Fitzpatrick opened his round with a 310-yard drive, one of 11 fairways he hit during the day. Keeping up with his TGL teammate Young off the tee is nearly impossible, but Fitzpatrick more than held his own in the wind, averaging 301.9 yards.
Matt Fitzpatrick hits 127-yard approach to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 1 at THE PLAYERS
His three early birdies produced a front-nine 33, moving the Englishman to 11 under, still two shots behind his Ryder Cup teammate Åberg, who turned in even par and appeared in cruise control. Coronation preparations seemed underway for the smooth-swinging Swede until he rinsed his approach on the par-5 11th, the same hole where he had planted an iron from 240 yards for eagle just a day prior. When Åberg sent his tee shot into the water at the par-4 12th, the tournament suddenly cracked open.
Fitzpatrick seized the moment.
Smelling opportunity, he stuffed approaches for birdies on Nos. 12 and 13, the two shots finishing a combined 7 feet, 3 inches from the hole, to take the solo lead at 13 under. The lead lasted exactly one hole before a three-putt at the difficult par-4 14th dropped him back to 12 under and into a tie with Young.
To his credit, Fitzpatrick immediately responded. He unleashed a 333-yard drive into perfect position and rolled in a 12-foot birdie to regain the lead on the 15th.
Matt Fitzpatrick hits 122-yard approach to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at THE PLAYERS
A wayward drive on the scorable par-5 16th led only to par, and a safe shot to the center of the famed Island Green at the par-3 17th produced the same.
Young, meanwhile, took the aggressive line on the 17th and converted a birdie, setting up a one-hole showdown on the final tee.
With winds billowing over the players’ shoulders, Young launched a 375-yard drive, the longest recorded at the hole since 2004. Fitzpatrick answered with a 352-yard drive of his own, but it drifted just into the pine straw off to the right that has derailed many hopeful finishes at TPC Sawgrass.
“I picked up the tee quickly,” Fitzpatrick said after his round. “I felt like I hit a good shot, maybe pushed it slightly. … I know Cam hits a draw. His moved a little bit. Figured mine would do the same. Obviously just gone dead straight.”
Forced to chip out, Fitzpatrick hit a trademark cross-handed chip that rolled to 8 feet. He missed the par putt, while Young two-putted for par to secure the tournament.
Matt Fitzpatrick makes closing bogey to fall one shot shy of playoff at THE PLAYERS
It was a chaotic, dramatic finish befitting the amphitheater setting of TPC Sawgrass and the TOUR’s flagship event. Though Fitzpatrick fell just short of spoiling the plans of the USA-chanting crowd, and becoming the first Englishman to win THE PLAYERS, there was still plenty to take pride in.
“I just felt like I did a ton of really good stuff. It’s obviously frustrating not to come away with a little bit better,” he said.
The boos he heard while walking to the 18th tee were all just part of the experience for Fitzpatrick.
“That was literally child’s play compared to Bethpage," Fitzpatrick noted. "If they think that that was anything, then they need to reassess. I would hope it’s the exact same if — well, it probably wouldn’t be because we’re a little bit more polite in Europe.”
For those paying attention, this close call was hardly out of nowhere.
Fitzpatrick failed to finish the last two seasons on the PGA TOUR inside the top 30, missing out on trips to the TOUR Championship at East Lake. But last fall, he defeated Rory McIlroy in a playoff to win the DP World Tour Championship, and he has opened the 2026 season by making the cut in all five starts with three top-25 finishes.
“I think the big thing is I believe in my own ability,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been doing a ton of good work with (coach) Mark Blackburn and just, really seen so many positive signs over the last 12 months.”
It was enough to convince this writer to pick him to reach the winner’s circle last week at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge, perhaps just one week too early, as Sunday marked his first top-three finish on TOUR since 2023.
“I was saying last night to my psychologist, I feel like I’m very good at getting myself into position (on the leaderboard) between 15th and fifth," said Fitzpatrick. "I don’t feel like I get in enough positions between fifth and first. I feel like if I can do that, obviously … I believe I will win more.”
With four majors approaching, Sunday’s result represents a significant step forward for a proven champion who appears to have rediscovered his game — and his confidence.