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Valspar Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

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Viktor Hovland closes strong to capture PGA TOUR win No. 7 at Valspar

Viktor Hovland closes strong to capture PGA TOUR win No. 7 at Valspar

    The Valspar Championship takes place at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida, featuring a $9.1 million purse. The 7,352-yard, par-71 course will host this week's competition. Viktor Hovland won the tournament last year at 11-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Thursday-Friday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    THURSDAY

    Marquee groups

    • 8:13 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka, Corey Conners (10th tee)
    • 1:03 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick (first tee)

    Featured groups

    • 8:24 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Keegan Bradley, Patrick Cantlay (10th tee)
    • 8:35 a.m.: Ricky Castillo, J.J. Spaun, Billy Horschel (10th tee)

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    FRIDAY

    Marquee groups

    • 8:13 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick (10th tee)
    • 1:03 pm.: Viktor Hovland, Corey Conners, Brooks Koepka (first tee)

    Featured groups

    • 8:24 a.m.: Jacob Bridgeman, Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth (10th tee)
    • 8:35 a.m.: Ben Griffin, Sahith Theegala, Tony Finau (10th tee)

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

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    Valspar Championship

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Emiliano Grillo
    ARG
    E. Grillo
    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Charley Hoffman
    USA
    C. Hoffman
    USA
    C. Hoffman
    Danny Willett
    ENG
    D. Willett
    ENG
    D. Willett
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