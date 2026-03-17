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Valspar Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2
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Viktor Hovland closes strong to capture PGA TOUR win No. 7 at Valspar
The Valspar Championship takes place at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida, featuring a $9.1 million purse. The 7,352-yard, par-71 course will host this week's competition. Viktor Hovland won the tournament last year at 11-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
THURSDAY
Marquee groups
- 8:13 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka, Corey Conners (10th tee)
- 1:03 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick (first tee)
Featured groups
- 8:24 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Keegan Bradley, Patrick Cantlay (10th tee)
- 8:35 a.m.: Ricky Castillo, J.J. Spaun, Billy Horschel (10th tee)
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Marquee groups
- 8:13 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick (10th tee)
- 1:03 pm.: Viktor Hovland, Corey Conners, Brooks Koepka (first tee)
Featured groups
- 8:24 a.m.: Jacob Bridgeman, Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth (10th tee)
- 8:35 a.m.: Ben Griffin, Sahith Theegala, Tony Finau (10th tee)
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)