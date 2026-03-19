Valspar Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
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Highlights | Round 1 | Valspar Championship | 2026
The Valspar Championship takes place at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida, featuring a $9.1 million purse. The 7,352-yard, par-71 course will host this week's competition. Viktor Hovland won the tournament last year at 11-under.
Sungjae Im opened with a 7-under 64 to set the early lead by one stroke over veteran Brandt Snedeker. Davis Thompson, Billy Horschel, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jacob Bridgeman and Xander Schauffele all sit inside the top 10 heading into Friday.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Friday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
FRIDAY
Marquee groups
- 8:13 a.m.: Sam Ryder, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick (10th tee)
- 1:03 pm.: Viktor Hovland, Corey Conners, Brooks Koepka (first tee)
Featured groups
- 8:24 a.m.: Jacob Bridgeman, Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth (10th tee)
- 8:35 a.m.: Ben Griffin, Sahith Theegala, Tony Finau (10th tee)
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)