The First Look: TOUR returns to Florida for Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

FIELD NOTES: Brooks Koepka returns to action on TOUR after playing both the WM Phoenix Open and Farmers Insurance Open. Koepka has teed it up at PGA National eight times previous with his best result coming in 2019 when he finished tied for second. … Joe Highsmith returns to defend his title at PGA National, looking to become the first person to successfully go back-to-back at the Cognizant Classic since Jack Nicklaus in 1977-78. … Ryan Gerard is the top-ranked golfer in the FedExCup standings in the field at No. 7 and highest ranked in the Official World Golf Rankings as well at No. 26. His notable climb up the rankings is thanks to his back-to-back runner-up results to start the year at the Sony Open in Hawaii and The American Express. … Other notables in the field include Shane Lowry and Max Homa.… There are two days of TGL double-headers during the week of the Cognizant Classic with Lowry (The Bay Golf Club), Michael Thorbjornsen (Boston Common) and Billy Horschel (Atlanta Drive GC) hoping they’ll see some success from the SoFi Center carry over into PGA National.