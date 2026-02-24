PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

1 Min Read

Newest renovations to 'The Bear Trap' at Cognizant Classic

Newest renovations to ‘The Bear Trap’ at Cognizant Classic

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches returns to PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, featuring a $9.6 million purse. Florida native Brooks Koepka makes his PGA TOUR homecoming at the 7,223-yard, par-71 layout. Joe Highsmith won last year's tournament at 19-under. Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m., Golf Channel
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., NBC

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Thursday-Friday: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    THURSDAY

    Marquee group

    • 7:21 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Billy Horschel, Aaron Rai

    Featured groups

    • 6:57 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Joel Dahmen, Sam Ryder
    • 7:45 a.m.: Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk, Keith Mitchell

    FRIDAY

    Marquee group

    • 7:33 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger

    Featured groups

    • 7:21 a.m.: Michael Brennan, Ryan Gerard, Max Homa
    • 7:45 a.m.: Tom Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Højgaard

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 5 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Taylor Moore
USA
    USA
    T. Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Harry Higgs
USA
    USA
    H. Higgs
    USA
    H. Higgs
    Hank Lebioda
USA
    USA
    H. Lebioda
    USA
    H. Lebioda
    Austin Eckroat
USA
    USA
    A. Eckroat
    USA
    A. Eckroat
    Danny Willett
ENG
    ENG
    D. Willett
    ENG
    D. Willett
    Beau Hossler
USA
    USA
    B. Hossler
    USA
    B. Hossler
