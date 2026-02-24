Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2
Newest renovations to ‘The Bear Trap’ at Cognizant Classic
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches returns to PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, featuring a $9.6 million purse. Florida native Brooks Koepka makes his PGA TOUR homecoming at the 7,223-yard, par-71 layout. Joe Highsmith won last year's tournament at 19-under. Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., NBC
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
THURSDAY
Marquee group
- 7:21 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Billy Horschel, Aaron Rai
Featured groups
- 6:57 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Joel Dahmen, Sam Ryder
- 7:45 a.m.: Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk, Keith Mitchell
FRIDAY
Marquee group
- 7:33 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger
Featured groups
- 7:21 a.m.: Michael Brennan, Ryan Gerard, Max Homa
- 7:45 a.m.: Tom Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Højgaard
Featured holes
- Nos. 5 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.