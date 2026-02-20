TGL Matches 9-10 preview: How to watch Atlanta Drive, Boston Common, LAGC in season's first doubleheader
Written by TGL Staff
The top two teams in the league, Atlanta Drive GC and Boston Common Golf, are kicking off TGL's first doubleheader of the season on Monday, getting the party started for a stretch of four matches in two days.
Atlanta Drive is currently in first place via tiebreakers, while Boston Common Golf is undefeated this season. Atlanta won it all last season and Boston finished last.
Atlanta gets right back at it at 9 p.m. against the Los Angeles Golf Club, which looks to improve its position after a disappointing loss to The Bay last time. Los Angeles is still in third place with 15 holes won this season.
Justin Thomas was in the building to see Atlanta’s seven-match winning streak come to an end in an 8-6 loss to Jupiter Links GC earlier this month. Now he’s in the lineup for the first time this season, back from injury and ready to help the reigning champs return to their winning ways.
How to watch
MATCH 9: ATLANTA DRIVE vs. BOSTON COMMON
- Monday, Feb. 23: 5 p.m. ET; ESPN
MATCH 10: LAGC vs. ATLANTA DRIVE
- Monday, Feb. 23: 9 p.m. ET; ESPN2
Who's playing in the doubleheader?
MATCH 9: ATLANTA DRIVE vs. BOSTON COMMON
Atlanta Drive
1. Chris Gotterup (alternate)
2. Justin Thomas
3. Patrick Cantlay
Boston Common
1. Rory McIlroy
2. Keegan Bradley
3. Michael Thorbjornsen (alternate)
MATCH 10: LAGC vs. ATLANTA DRIVE
LAGC
1. Justin Rose
2. Tommy Fleetwood
3. Collin Morikawa
Atlanta Drive
1. Billy Horschel
2. Patrick Cantlay
3. Lucas Glover
What are the Singles matchups?
MATCH 9: ATLANTA DRIVE vs. BOSTON COMMON
- Chris Gotterup vs. Rory McIlroy
- Justin Thomas vs. Keegan Bradley
- Patrick Cantlay vs. Michael Thornjornsen
MATCH 10: LAGC vs. ATLANTA DRIVE
- Justin Rose vs. Billy Horschel
- Tommy Fleetwood vs. Patrick Cantlay
- Collin Morikawa vs. Lucas Glover
Main storylines
MATCH 9: ATLANTA DRIVE vs. BOSTON COMMON
- Last undefeated team standing: Boston Common Golf (2-0-0) enters Match 9 as the only undefeated team remaining in Season 2. With a 7-5 victory over Los Angeles Golf Club and a 9-1 win over The Bay Golf Club, Boston is in position to clinch a spot in the playoffs with a victory over defending champion Atlanta Drive GC. Atlanta and Boston are tied in points (four) and total holes won (15). Atlanta is No. 1 in the standings as it has more Singles holes won (eight) than Boston (seven), although Boston has a match in hand. With a victory, Boston would take the lead in the standings. McIlroy, Bradley and Thorbjornsen return for Monday’s match. This season, McIlroy has set multiple new records off the tee, and Thorbjornsen has made a number of important putts for both ties and wins. Following its match on Monday against Atlanta, the Ballfrogs return on Tuesday to face New York Golf Club (1-1-0).
- Drive for second (title): Defending SoFi Cup champion Atlanta Drive GC saw its nine-match winning streak come to an end earlier this month, falling to Jupiter Links Golf Club. Thomas returns to competition – and TGL – for the first time since undergoing offseason surgery and will team up with Cantlay and 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii and WM Phoenix Open champion Gotterup against Boston. Atlanta will also play in the second match of Monday’s doubleheader against Los Angeles, with Horschel and Glover replacing Thomas and Gotterup in the lineup.
- Playoff implications: Any team with seven points in the standings will earn a spot in the playoffs. There are also scenarios where Boston can clinch with six points.
- If Boston beats Atlanta in regulation, it clinches a place in the playoffs.
- If Atlanta beats either Boston or LAGC (regulation or overtime) and loses to either Boston or LAGC in overtime, it secures a total of seven points and clinches a place in the playoffs.
MATCH 10: LAGC vs. ATLANTA DRIVE
- Drive for second (title): Defending SoFi Cup champion Atlanta Drive GC will play its final regular-season match of Season 2 with Horschel, Glover and Cantlay teaming up in Atlanta's back end of the Feb. 23 doubleheader. Atlanta faces Boston Common Golf in the first of back-to-back matches on Monday. Horschel and Glover will sit out the early match against Boston and replace Thomas and Gotterup, with Cantlay playing in both matches.
- All top five: Following its loss to The Bay Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club fields a three-player team that all rank in the top five in the Official World Golf Ranking with Fleetwood (No. 3), Rose (No. 4) and Morikawa (No. 5). Rose (Farmers Insurance Open), Morikawa (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am) and Fleetwood (TOUR Championship) have all won on the PGA TOUR recently. Los Angeles will seek to repeat what it did earlier this season and respond to a defeat with a win. After losing its first match to Boston with late losses in Singles, Los Angeles bounced back in its second match with an 8-4 victory over Jupiter Links Golf Club. The victory included Rose’s first personal albatross and TGL’s first-ever (No. 1, Sterling).
- Thrilling finish in Season 1: In 2025, Atlanta defeated Los Angeles in overtime, 6-5, handing Los Angeles its only regular-season defeat. Atlanta won the overtime best-of-three, closest-to-the-pin shootout despite Fleetwood making his pitch shot to tie the shootout at 1-1. Cantlay followed by hitting his overtime shot to 5 feet 7 inches to win the match.
- Triples vs. Singles: Entering this week, Los Angeles leads TGL in Triples holes won (nine) and Triples points won (11) against Atlanta, which leads in Singles holes won (eight) and Singles points won (11).
- Playoff implications: Any team that reaches seven points in the standings will earn a spot in the playoffs.
- If Atlanta beats LAGC, it clinches the playoffs regardless of outcome against Boston.
- If Atlanta beats either Boston or LAGC (regulation or OT) and loses to either Boston or LAGC in OT, it clinches the playoffs.