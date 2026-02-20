TGL Matches 9-10 preview: How to watch Atlanta Drive, Boston Common, LAGC in season's first doubleheader

Last undefeated team standing:

Boston Common Golf (2-0-0) enters Match 9 as the only undefeated team remaining in Season 2. With a 7-5 victory over Los Angeles Golf Club and a 9-1 win over The Bay Golf Club, Boston is in position to clinch a spot in the playoffs with a victory over defending champion Atlanta Drive GC. Atlanta and Boston are tied in points (four) and total holes won (15). Atlanta is No. 1 in the standings as it has more Singles holes won (eight) than Boston (seven), although Boston has a match in hand. With a victory, Boston would take the lead in the standings. McIlroy, Bradley and Thorbjornsen return for Monday’s match. This season, McIlroy has set multiple new records off the tee, and Thorbjornsen has made a number of important putts for both ties and wins. Following its match on Monday against Atlanta, the Ballfrogs return on Tuesday to face New York Golf Club (1-1-0).