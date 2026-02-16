The First Look: The Genesis Invitational

FIELD NOTES: The field is stacked, with many of the heavy hitters from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am making the short trip down to the Pacific Palisades for the second Signature Event of the 2026 season. … Scottie Scheffler looks for his first win at The Genesis, still holding onto his top-10 streak at 18 events following his T4 finish at Pebble Beach. … Rory McIlroy returns for the second week in a row following his season debut on the Monterey Peninsula, finishing T14. … Ludvig Åberg returns as defending champion at The Genesis as the event returns to its home at Riviera, looking to regain his form after a lackluster start to his 2026 campaign. Åberg earned the victory when the tournament was held at Torrey Pines, making him the defending champion of the event, but not the course. … That honor goes to Hideki Matsuyama, the 2024 winner, who returns to Riviera in tremendous form, likely to be a popular pick ahead of the action. … FedExCup winner Tommy Fleetwood leads a group of talented contenders to look out for that includes 2026 event winners Chris Gotterup and Justin Rose, alongside the likes of Cameron Young, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley, Patrick Cantlay, Keegan Bradley and Xander Schauffele.