8H AGO

The Genesis Invitational: Who to watch during Rounds 1-2 at Riviera, TV times, tee times and more

3 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff

    Rory McIlroy paired with Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler grouped with Xander Schauffele as The Genesis Invitational returns to Riviera.

    The Genesis Invitational features a star-studded field as it returns to historic Riviera Country Club after a one-year absence.

    Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg returns to defend the title he won last year at Torrey Pines, when the tournament was relocated because of widespread fires in the Los Angeles area. Åberg is among the notable names grouped together for the first two rounds in Pacific Palisades, as are each of the PGA TOUR winners from thus far in 2026 – highlighted by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

    While specific tee time information will be announced on Tuesday, below is an early look at the notable groupings for this week’s Signature Event which will be featured in PGA TOUR Live and Golf Channel coverage across the first two rounds of competition:

    Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa

    This group features last week’s winner, last week’s defending champ and the man who nearly took the title wearing gear from the pro shop. McIlroy’s title defense ended in a T14 finish at Pebble, and he’ll look to make his ninth trip to Riviera his first top-three result. Morikawa broke a victory drought of more than two years with his dramatic win on the Monterey Peninsula, and now he’s seeking two in a row on a course where he was a runner-up in 2022. Fleetwood turned heads with his Pebble Beach apparel last week en route to a T4 result, as the FedExCup champ’s T10 finish here two years ago is his best Riviera result.

    Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Si Woo Kim

    Scheffler got his 2026 campaign off to a hot start with a win at The American Express and has followed with a pair of top-five finishes despite slow starts at TPC Scottsdale and Pebble Beach. He’ll look to make it 19 consecutive top-10 finishes at an event where he’s finished T12 or better each of the last four years. Schauffele’s new season is off to a slower start, but his Riviera record includes four top-15 finishes in six trips, while Kim saw his run of four straight top-11 finishes come to an end last week in the windy conditions at Pebble.

    Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose

    This group has combined to win three of the five TOUR events so far this year, with Gotterup taking both the Sony Open in Hawaii and WM Phoenix Open while Rose cruised to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open. Gotterup is making his tournament debut, while Rose boasts 13 trips around Hogan’s Alley, highlighted by a T4 result in 2017. Rounding out the group will be MacIntyre, who won twice on TOUR last year and finished T15 in 2022 in his lone Riviera start.

    Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Åberg, J.J. Spaun

    This group features the defending champ and the last player to lift the trophy at Riviera, as Åberg emerged victorious last year at Torrey while Matsuyama’s memorable 62 in the final round earned him a comeback win in 2024. Matsuyama followed his Phoenix playoff loss with a T8 result at Pebble Beach, while Åberg will make just his second career start at Riviera. Rounding out the group will be Spaun, the U.S. Open champ and a Los Angeles native in search of a spark in his fourth start of the season.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Special programming alerts:

    • Monday: "The Drop," 7 p.m., Golf Channel
    • Wednesday: "On the Range," 5-6:30 p.m., Golf Channel

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 4-8 p.m., Golf Channel
    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-7 p.m., CBS
    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Thursday-Friday: 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m.
    • Saturday: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 9:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: 2-8 p.m.
    • Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.

