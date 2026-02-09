The First Look: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

FIELD NOTES: Defending champion Rory McIlroy is set to make his first start of the 2026 PGA TOUR season. He returns to Pebble Beach Golf Links, where he picked up his first victory of the 2025 campaign that spurred him on to collect his second PLAYERS Championship title before completing the career Grand Slam. … World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will tee it up on the Monterey Peninsula for the third time in his career, with both his previous stops resulting in top-10 finishes. Scheffler, who has already won this season at The American Express, makes the trip to Pebble Beach after battling back from an over-par start at the WM Phoenix Open to finish in the top three. … After his overtime victory in Phoenix, Chris Gotterup is the man to beat at the first Signature Event of the season. Gotterup sits atop the FedExCup standings and, after just four events of the year, has doubled his career win total to four. ... Justin Rose, who won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2023, returns to action after a week off following his victory at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. … FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood and fellow European Ryder Cupper Shane Lowry will both make their first starts of the year on the PGA TOUR at Pebble Beach. Lowry came lose to starting his year with a victory on the DP World Tour as he held the lead on the 72nd hole of the Dubai Invitational, but made double-bogey to miss out on hardware. ... Hideki Matsuyama will get back on the horse after a heartbreaking defeat to Gotterup at the WM Phoenix Open and will make just his third start at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.