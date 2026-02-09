The First Look: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Mic’d up with 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach winner Rory McIlroy
The PGA TOUR returns to one of its most iconic venues – and none other than world No. 2 Rory McIlroy returns to defend his title in his first TOUR appearance this season. He's joined in his TOUR debut this season by fellow European Ryder Cup teammates Shane Lowry and reigning FedExCup winner Tommy Fleetwood.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the first Signature Event of the season and features a limited field of 80 of the TOUR’s best, who earned their way in thanks to their finishes through 2025 on the FedExCup standings or an impressive start to 2026 via the Aon Swing 5.
Here’s everything else you need to know as the PGA TOUR descends on California's Monterey Peninsula.
FIELD NOTES: Defending champion Rory McIlroy is set to make his first start of the 2026 PGA TOUR season. He returns to Pebble Beach Golf Links, where he picked up his first victory of the 2025 campaign that spurred him on to collect his second PLAYERS Championship title before completing the career Grand Slam. … World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will tee it up on the Monterey Peninsula for the third time in his career, with both his previous stops resulting in top-10 finishes. Scheffler, who has already won this season at The American Express, makes the trip to Pebble Beach after battling back from an over-par start at the WM Phoenix Open to finish in the top three. … After his overtime victory in Phoenix, Chris Gotterup is the man to beat at the first Signature Event of the season. Gotterup sits atop the FedExCup standings and, after just four events of the year, has doubled his career win total to four. ... Justin Rose, who won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2023, returns to action after a week off following his victory at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. … FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood and fellow European Ryder Cupper Shane Lowry will both make their first starts of the year on the PGA TOUR at Pebble Beach. Lowry came lose to starting his year with a victory on the DP World Tour as he held the lead on the 72nd hole of the Dubai Invitational, but made double-bogey to miss out on hardware. ... Hideki Matsuyama will get back on the horse after a heartbreaking defeat to Gotterup at the WM Phoenix Open and will make just his third start at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|FedExCup
|World Ranking
|1. Chris Gotterup
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|2. Ryan Gerard
|2. Rory McIlroy
|T3. Scottie Scheffler
|3. Justin Rose
|T3. Justin Rose
|4. Tommy Fleetwood
|5. Si Woo Kim
|5. Russell Henley
|6. Pierceson Coody
|6. Robert MacIntyre
|7. Matt McCarty
|7. J.J. Spaun
|8. Patrick Rodgers
|8. Xander Schauffele
|9. Ryo Hisatsune
|9. Ben Griffin
|10. Jason Day
|11. Harris English
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Eight-time PGA TOUR winner Billy Horschel is in the field on a sponsor exemption. Horschel has made 2-of-4 cuts to start the season, after last year’s campaign was derailed by a hip injury. … Newly announced Jordan brand ambassador Tony Finau tees it up on a sponsor exemption at Pebble Beach. Finau finished 83rd on the 2025 FedExCup Fall standings to miss out on Signature Event eligibility for this year. ... AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am favorite Keith Mitchell is in the field. In 2024, he finished sixth in the pro-am tournament alongside Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. ... Sahith Theegala rounds out the list of sponsor exemptions after narrowly missing out on making the Aon Swing 5 due to a final-hole bogey at the WM Phoenix Open.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: The Aon Swing 5 was finalized Sunday at the WM Phoenix Open, with Pierceson Coody, Ryo Hisatsune, Jake Knapp, Matt McCarty and Patrick Rodgers securing the five coveted positions. Coody claimed the top spot after finishing T10 in Phoenix – his second straight top 10 following a T2 the week prior at the Farmers Insurance Open. Hisatsune finished T10 alongside Coody, mirroring their shared runner-up finish at Torrey Pines, to comfortably lock in second place in the standings. ... Just outside the line were Sahith Theegala, Andrew Putnam, Michael Thorbjornsen and Nicolai Højgaard. ... The standings for the Aon Swing 5, which began with the Sony Open in Hawaii, award the top five non-exempt players in FedExCup points earned during the window spots into the next two Signature Events, this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and next week’s The Genesis Invitational.
COURSE: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am reverted to a two-course rotation in 2024 with the smaller Signature Event field.
- Pebble Beach Golf Links: Par 72, 6,989 yards
- Spyglass Hill Golf Course: Par 72, 7,071 yards
72-HOLE RECORD: 265, Brandt Snedeker (2015)
18-HOLE RECORD:
- Pebble Beach record: 60, Wyndham Clark (third round, 2024)
- Spyglass Hill record: 62, Phil Mickelson (first round, 2005), Luke Donald (first round, 2006)
LAST TIME: It was a fight to the finish Sunday at Pebble Beach, where six players had at least a share of the lead on the final day. But it was Rory McIlroy who prevailed, dropping an 18-foot birdie putt on the 10th hole to move into the lead and effectively sealing the title with an eagle at the 571-yard 14th hole. He finished with a 6-under 66 to reach 21 under for the tournament and a two-stroke win. Shane Lowry, who lost his share of the lead following a bogey at the sixth, rebounded with a 31 on the back nine for a 68 that gave him second place alone. Lucas Glover and Justin Rose finished T3, while Sepp Straka, who started the final round with a one-shot lead, finished with a 72 to tie for seventh. Scottie Scheffler, making his season debut after recovering from a hand injury, closed with a 67 and tied for ninth.
How to follow (all times ET)
Special programming alerts:
- Monday:
- "The Drop," 7 p.m., Golf Channel
- TGL Match 8: The Bay vs. Los Angeles Golf Club, 7 p.m. ESPN2
- Wednesday: "On the Range," 5-6:30 p.m. Golf Channel
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-7 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-7 p.m., CBS
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
