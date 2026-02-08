Scottie Scheffler shoots Sunday 64 to flip script from slow start at WM Phoenix Open
Written by Jimmy Reinman
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Nothing was surprising about Scottie Scheffler firing a bogey-free, 7-under 64 on Sunday to secure a top-three finish at the WM Phoenix Open, but it wasn't any less invigorating to witness.
At one of his favorite stops on TOUR, a place he has already won twice, Scheffler looked every bit like the world No. 1, charging up the leaderboard and ultimately coming up just short of a third title at TPC Scottsdale.
After an uncharacteristic 2-over 73 in an opening round that featured five bogeys and a double, Scheffler steadied himself in a hurry. After drawing all those squares on his scorecard Thursday, he would make just one bogey over his final 54 holes.
“I put myself in a tough position after the first round, but three really solid days,” Scheffler said. “Today was another really good round. I’m going to fall a few shots short it looks like, but overall proud of the fight this week and did some good stuff.”
The formula was clear. TPC Scottsdale’s back nine offers scoring opportunities for players willing to stay aggressive. All Scheffler needed was a few putts to go in on the front side to give himself a chance to sprint home.
He delivered, turning in 3-under 32 to send murmurs through the raucous grounds of the “Greenest Show on Grass.”
Could he do it?
“I’m not going to nitpick too many 64s,” Scheffler said. “String together a few more of those. If you want to nitpick, let’s look a little bit further back in the week.”
After Thursday’s stumble, Scheffler was briefly staring at a potential threat to his TOUR-leading, cuts-made streak. He later attributed the slow start to a minor grip adjustment. By the time he arrived Friday morning, the dominant version of Scheffler had returned.
Making the turn Sunday, he was firmly in striking distance.
He safely navigated Nos. 10 through 12 before a birdie at the par-5 13th ignited his charge. Then came the moment that shifted the energy around the property, a vintage Scheffler short-game showcase at the 14th.
“Scottie just holed out,” said one sunburnt fan double-fisting bright green cups, waiting in line to enter the suites near the famed par-3 16th.
“You’re joking,” his friend replied, wearing his sunglasses upside down. “We need to get in there.”
For a brief stretch, it felt inevitable.
But poetically, it was a loose tee shot at that stadium-lined 16th that served as the lone speed bump during his white-hot back nine. Scheffler would make par inside the "Coliseum" and added a birdie at the drivable 17th to inspire a last gasp heading into the final hole. Scheffler closed with par at 18, ending his week at 15-under par.
“I played pretty well,” Scheffler said. “Only one round where I didn’t have my best stuff. If I get in the house the first day a couple under par, it’s a little different story today. Overall, proud of the way I fought the last three days to give myself a chance.”
It was a display of skill and resilience reminiscent of the game's greatest players, and a credit to the mental tenacity that Sheffler possesses to be able to shake off immense noise declaring his demise after a lackluster opening round.
The best player in the world now heads to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the first Signature Event of the season, looking every bit back in form.