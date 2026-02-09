AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Who to watch at season's first Signature Event

Both men left TPC Scottsdale Sunday thinking about what might have been, as Scheffler missed a playoff by a single shot despite what he described as an “awful” opening round, while Matsuyama couldn’t convert a one-shot lead on the 72nd hole and ultimately lost in overtime. Scheffler has cracked the top 10 in each of his two prior starts at Pebble Beach, including a T9 result last year in his first start back from a hand injury, while Matsuyama will look to get his driver back on track in hopes of starting the year with his fourth straight top-15 finish.