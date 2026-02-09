AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Who to watch at season's first Signature Event
3 Min Read
Written by Staff
A star-studded field is set to take on some of the most scenic coastline on the PGA TOUR this week in the year’s first Signature Event.
Rory McIlroy returns to defend his title at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am against an 80-man field that includes the top finishers from last year’s FedExCup race and those who are off to a fast start in 2026. Among the players looking to take the trophy away from McIlroy on the Monterey Peninsula are world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, fresh off his 17th straight top-10 finish, and the men who dueled in a playoff to decide the WM Phoenix Open on Sunday, Chris Gotterup and Hideki Matsuyama.
While specific tee time information will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 10, below is an early look at some of the notable groupings for this week’s event, which will be featured in PGA TOUR LIVE and Golf Channel coverage across the first two days at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course:
Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox
McIlroy’s win here was the first of three marquee victories in the spring of 2025, paving the way for more hardware at TPC Sawgrass and Augusta National. After playing twice on the DP World Tour to open the new year, the Ulsterman returns to defend his title in his first TOUR start since East Lake. He’ll play alongside Fox, who had a career year in 2025 that included his first two wins on TOUR. The long-hitting Kiwi finished T24 last week at TPC Scottsdale and will make his Pebble Beach debut.
Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama
Both men left TPC Scottsdale Sunday thinking about what might have been, as Scheffler missed a playoff by a single shot despite what he described as an “awful” opening round, while Matsuyama couldn’t convert a one-shot lead on the 72nd hole and ultimately lost in overtime. Scheffler has cracked the top 10 in each of his two prior starts at Pebble Beach, including a T9 result last year in his first start back from a hand injury, while Matsuyama will look to get his driver back on track in hopes of starting the year with his fourth straight top-15 finish.
Chris Gotterup, Wyndham Clark
Scheffler is approaching a full year of top-10 finishes, but Gotterup might be the hottest man on TOUR. His win at the WM Phoenix Open was his second of the year, just three weeks after his Sony Open in Hawaii triumph, and he’ll now make his Pebble Beach debut as the No. 5-ranked player in the world. Joining him for the first two rounds will be Clark, who won the weather-shortened 2024 edition of this event after carding a course-record 60 in the third round at Pebble Beach.
Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
They have five major titles between them, but they’re each searching for some early momentum as the 2026 season gets underway. Schauffele narrowly avoided two straight missed cuts for the first time since 2018, rebounding to make the weekend at TPC Scottsdale, while Spieth was not as fortunate. Spieth won this event in 2017 and was a runner-up in 2022, while Schauffele’s best result in two trips was a T54 finish in 2024.
How to follow (all times ET)
Special programming alerts:
- Monday:
- "The Drop," 7 p.m., Golf Channel
- TGL Match 8: The Bay vs. Los Angeles Golf Club, 7 p.m. ESPN2
- Wednesday: "On the Range," 5-6:30 p.m. Golf Channel
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-7 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-7 p.m., CBS
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.