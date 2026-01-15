PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Tony Finau becomes Jordan Brand ambassador, bringing the court to the course

2 Min Read

Style Insider

    Written by Alistair Cameron

    It’s about time, isn’t it?

    Tony Finau has signed with Michael Jordan’s apparel brand and will sport the "Jumpman" logo on the PGA TOUR for 2026.

    “Excited to be part of the @jumpman23 family. Let’s work,” Finau posted Thursday on Instagram prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he will start his 2026 season.

    Finau has always had an affinity for basketball; he was a stand-out player in high school before turning to golf as a profession. Finau’s kept this passion for the court, though, sporting mainly Jordan 1 Low G’s on the course – he teamed up with Nelly Korda at the Grant Thornton Invitational to wear special reflective Jordans – and regularly playing with Jordan himself.


    The switch in apparel comes after 10 years of wearing the Nike "Swoosh," which began in 2016. Now, Finau will exclusively wear the "Jumpman" logo, which is still part of the Nike umbrella. Finau's switch comes with the news of Tommy Fleetwood leaving Nike after a prolonged period with the company.

    Jordan’s influence is already extremely prominent on the PGA TOUR, as one of the greatest American athletes to have ever lived. Keegan Bradley, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are among the members of the at the six-time NBA champion’s ultra-exclusive The Grove XXIII – a gesture to his No. 23 jersey – in Hobe Sound, Florida.

    Fowler, whose last victory on the PGA TOUR was at the Rocket Classic, told PGATOUR.COM he has tried to take on some of Jordan’s renowned competitive edge before winning. Two-time European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald said he borrowed an MJ mind trick to reach world No. 1.


    Outside of Finau, Bradley might be Jordan’s biggest fan.

    “I know he was such a hard worker, and he respects hard work,” said Bradley previously. “So, for me, it’s important to go to The Grove and put the work in and use the facility that he built us.

    “I try to think,” continued Bradley, who’s an ambassador for Jordan Brand shoes, “when I’m tired and want to go home, what would MJ do in this situation? And then he’s there, and I can talk to him. It’s really fun.”

    Keep a lookout for Finau (though he’s not hard to miss at 6 feet, 4 inches) and the styles he brings to the course, because it looks like Jumpman got their man.

