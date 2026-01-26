The First Look: Farmers Insurance Open
4 Min Read
All-time greatest shots from Farmers Insurance Open
Written by Adam Stanley
There are two big returns this week at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Firstly, Brooks Koepka makes his return to the PGA TOUR as part of the Returning Member Program. The generational, multi-time major champ is searching for his 10th career PGA TOUR title, and his 2026 campaign will start at Torrey Pines.
Also, the event will once again be played on the TOUR’s usual scheduling cadence – from Thursday to Sunday.
Here’s everything else you need to know.
FIELD NOTES: Brooks Koepka is back. Koepka, the five-time major champion, will tee it up at the Farmers Insurance Open for the fifth time in his career. Koepka, who has been the game’s No. 1-ranked player on four separate occasions – for a total of 47 weeks – has made the cut just once at the Farmers Insurance Open, but he did finish T4 at the 2021 U.S. Open, hosted at Torrey Pines’ South Course … Xander Schauffele will make his 2026 PGA TOUR debut. Schauffele won in his last start on TOUR, the 2025 Baycurrent Classic, for his lone TOUR title of last season. Schauffele has gotten progressively better at the Farmers Insurance Open in his career. He missed the cut 2016-2018, but he has had three top-15 finishes in his last four starts, including a T9 in 2024 … J.J. Spaun and past champ at Torrey Pines Justin Rose are the other top-10-ranked golfers in the world who are teeing it up … Harris English, ranked No. 11 in the OWGR, is defending. He’s looking to become the first golfer to go back-to-back at the Farmers Insurance Open since Tiger Woods won four consecutive events from 2005-8 … There are six other golfers inside the top 20 in the world who are teeing it up – Alex Noren, Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley, Sony Open in Hawaii winner Chris Gotterup, Ludvig Åberg and Cam Young. Young is making his 2026 debut while Åberg returns to Torrey Pines after winning The Genesis Invitational in 2025 at the venue (which moved on a one-time occasion due to the Californian wildfires last year).
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup
|T1. Chris Gotterup
|6. Xander Schauffele
|3. Ryan Gerard
|7. J.J. Spaun
|4. Patrick Rodgers
|10. Justin Rose
|5. Matt McCarty
|11. Harris English
|T6. Andrew Putnam
|13. Alex Noren
|T6. Jason Day
|15. Keegan Bradley
|9. Si Woo Kim
|16. Hideki Matsuyama
|13. Sam Stevens
|17. Chris Gotterup
|T14. S. H. Kim
|19. Ludvig Åberg
|T14. Pierceson Coody
|20. Cameron Young
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Marcus Byrd won the APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational at Torrey Pines by three strokes to secure a sponsor invite into the TOUR event this week. This is Byrd’s second start at the event after teeing it up in 2024. Byrd won twice and had seven top-10 finishes on the APGA Tour last year en route to earning Player of the Year honors … Justin Hastings makes his 2026 PGA TOUR debut. Hastings, who won the 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship, finished T2 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club last week, falling just one shot short of the winning total … Camilo Villegas is back in action at Torrey Pines, his second start of 2026 on TOUR … American Presidents Cup captain Brandt Snedeker returns to an event he’s had plenty of success at in the past. Snedeker won this event in 2012 and '16, while notching five other top-10s at Torrey Pines in his career.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: The Farmers Insurance Open is the third event that players can participate in to earn points towards the Aon Swing 5 for the earliest part of the calendar year. The top five FedExCup points earners in the Sony Open in Hawaii, The American Express, Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open will earn spots in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational via the Aon Swing 5… Having gone third-T44 the last two weeks, Patrick Rodgers remains on top of the list… With his tie for second at The American Express, Matt McCarty ripped into second… Andrew Putnam, Pierceson Coody, and S.H. Kim (the latter two held onto their spots from last week) are also in the mix after two weeks.
COURSE: Golfers play Torrey Pines’ North and South courses one time each for the first two rounds. The final two rounds are played on the South Course.
- Torrey Pines GC (South): 7,765 yards, par 72. Designed by William P. and William F. Bell in 1957, renovated by Rees Jones in 2001 and 2019.
- Torrey Pines GC (North): 7,258 yards, par 72. Designed by William P. and William F. Bell in 1957, renovated by Tom Weiskopf in 2016.
72-HOLE RECORD: 266, George Burns (1987), Tiger Woods (1999).
18-HOLE RECORD:
- South Course record: 62, Tiger Woods (Round 3, 1999)
- North Course record: 61, Mark Brooks (Round 2, 1990), Brandt Snedeker (Round 1, 2007).
- Redesigned North Course record: 62, Jon Rahm (Round 1, 2019), Ryan Palmer (Round 2, 2020), Alex Smalley (Round 2, 2022), Adam Schenk (Round 2, 2022)
LAST TIME: English won for the first time since 2021 on the PGA TOUR, topping Sam Stevens by one. The win seemingly came out of nowhere for English at Torrey Pines, a course he hadn’t recorded a top-60 at in over half a decade. It was a windy final day at the Farmers Insurance Open, but English’s 1-over effort was enough to hold off a hard-charging Stevens, whose 4-under 68 was the round of the day. Andrew Novak finished third alone at 6-under for the week and two back, while Sungjae Im and Kris Ventura rounded out the top five.
How to watch Farmers Insurance Open (all times ET)
Special programming alert:
- Coverage of the first two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open will air live on ESPN as Brooks Koepka makes his return to TOUR competition.
- ESPN will air coverage on its flagship channel from noon-3 p.m. ET on both Thursday, Jan. 29, and Friday, Jan. 30. It will mark the first time in nearly 20 years that ESPN offers live coverage of a TOUR event (non-major), and ESPN will also elevate the broadcast to Hulu and Disney+.
- Monday, Jan. 26: TGL Boston Common Golf vs. The Bay Golf Club at 7 p.m.; ESPN2
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: Noon-3 p.m. ET (ESPN, Hulu, Disney+), 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: noon-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.