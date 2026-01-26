The First Look: Farmers Insurance Open

FIELD NOTES: Brooks Koepka is back. Koepka, the five-time major champion, will tee it up at the Farmers Insurance Open for the fifth time in his career. Koepka, who has been the game’s No. 1-ranked player on four separate occasions – for a total of 47 weeks – has made the cut just once at the Farmers Insurance Open, but he did finish T4 at the 2021 U.S. Open, hosted at Torrey Pines’ South Course … Xander Schauffele will make his 2026 PGA TOUR debut. Schauffele won in his last start on TOUR, the 2025 Baycurrent Classic, for his lone TOUR title of last season. Schauffele has gotten progressively better at the Farmers Insurance Open in his career. He missed the cut 2016-2018, but he has had three top-15 finishes in his last four starts, including a T9 in 2024 … J.J. Spaun and past champ at Torrey Pines Justin Rose are the other top-10-ranked golfers in the world who are teeing it up … Harris English, ranked No. 11 in the OWGR, is defending. He’s looking to become the first golfer to go back-to-back at the Farmers Insurance Open since Tiger Woods won four consecutive events from 2005-8 … There are six other golfers inside the top 20 in the world who are teeing it up – Alex Noren, Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley, Sony Open in Hawaii winner Chris Gotterup, Ludvig Åberg and Cam Young. Young is making his 2026 debut while Åberg returns to Torrey Pines after winning The Genesis Invitational in 2025 at the venue (which moved on a one-time occasion due to the Californian wildfires last year).