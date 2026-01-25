Marcus Byrd wins APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational to earn spot at Torrey Pines

“It’s life-changing,” Byrd said. “I can’t tell you how many guys out here, without Farmers support and the APGA’s support, I can’t say that we would all be able to chase this dream. To be able to work hard every year and look forward to this opportunity, and now for Farmers to provide a spot into the (Farmers Insurance Open) field this year, that’s all we can ask for. I’m super blessed and super thankful. We can’t thank them enough for what they have done for us, and for me personally.”