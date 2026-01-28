Farmers Insurance Open props: How to bet Brooks Koepka in his PGA TOUR return
Brooks Koepka on loving the grind, excitement for a 'fresh start' at Farmers
Written by Mike Glasscott
DraftKings provides markets to find angles to attack the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California, the second multi-course event in two weeks.
The challenge this week is identifying which of the 147 players can handle Torrey Pines and its behemoth host South Course. The site of the 2021 and 2008 U.S. Opens, Torrey Pines stretches 7,765 yards and was ranked as the second most difficult course, including major championships, on TOUR last season. The North Course, which can stretch to 7,258 yards, ranked the ninth most difficult in 2025.
What a difference a week makes!
The field will play each course once before it is cut to the top 65 scores (and ties) to play the final 36 holes at the South Course (host).
Top 5 (including ties)
Brooks Koepka (+970) makes his first PGA TOUR appearance, major championships notwithstanding, since 2022. While Koepka has not fared well in four visits to the Farmers Insurance Open, he did cash T4 at the 2021 U.S. Open on the South Course. His return to action should have his game ready to go as if it were a major championship. If this is too bold, sprinkle him for a top 10 or top 20 just in case.
Brooks Koepka’s best shots on the PGA TOUR
Jake Knapp (+730) is a former UCLA player who grew up in Costa Mesa, California. After missing the cut as an amateur in 2015, he returned in 2023 to share fourth, and added a T32 in 2025. He opened the season with a T11 payday at the Sony Open in Hawaii and can absolutely send it off the tee. Oh, he also ranked 17th in Strokes Gained: Putting. Nice combo.
Winner Without Xander Schauffele, Si Woo Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young and Ludvig Åberg
Jason Day (+2600) has won this event twice, both times in a playoff, and owns five top-five paydays. Coming off a T2 last week, I do not have to wait for him to find form. The Australian’s short game was on point in the desert, and not many know this layout better.
Wyndham Clark (+3900) lit up the Stadium Course at La Quinta for 64, the second-lowest round of the week, before he stalled out with 72 on Sunday for T13. He took only three bogeys for the week, but two were doubles. Without any hazards to worry about this week, minus the pond fronting No. 18, he can whale away off the tee and continue to wield a hot putter. The U.S. Open winner at LACC, he should feel comfortable in the big ballpark this week.
Wyndham Clark makes birdie on No. 9 at The American Express
Top 10 (including ties)
Red-hot Ryan Gerard (+405) cashed T2, second and P2 in his last three worldwide starts. In his debut at Torrey Pines in 2025, he grinded out a T15 result in difficult scoring conditions. Already a winner on California grass at the Barracuda Championship last summer, he won’t be bothered by poa annua on the putting surfaces. I can’t imagine he is short on confidence, either.
Andrew Novak (+730) was the only player to cash a check inside the top 15 in both events held at Torrey Pines in 2025. Playing from the final group with eventual champion Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, he posted 74 and finished third. Returning for The Genesis Invitational, he posted three of four rounds in the red and earned T13.
I felt Sahith Theegala (+690) was priced for pouncing last week at The American Express. Not even an opening round of 71 could keep him out of the top 10 (T8). Another week in his native California, he will attempt to build on his five-from-five record at Torrey Pines, which includes T4 in 2023, plus a T17 from The Genesis Invitational in 2025, where he closed 69-68.
Top 20 (Including Ties)
Max Homa (+225) continues to knock on the door of a breakthrough. Over his last five starts on TOUR, he has five results of T40 or better, including three at T19 or better. He opened 2026 by posting T27 with four rounds in the 60s at The American Express. The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open winner cashed four T19 or better paydays in his last six starts at Torrey Pines.
Max Homa holes out from rough for the Shot of the Day
Haotong Li (+315) squared only three bogeys at The American Express and cashed T8 in his second start of the season (T55, Sony Open). Ranking second in SG: Tee to Green, he was a beast off the tee and into greens. He gained the second most shots on the field on the South Course, the most difficult of the three courses in play. The recipe at Torrey Pines is not complicated. Smash it, find it and smash it again.
S.H. Kim (+430) cashed in this category last week after closing with a 66 for T18. In fact, this was his seventh consecutive payday where he earned T18 or better in his last seven worldwide events.
Par-4 Winner
History shows that eight of the last nine winners have finished the week T7 or better in this category. Three of those winners have led the field in this category, including 2025 champion Harris English, and one ended up second overall. Instead of plucking out one of the top par-4 performers from the 2025 season-ending stats, I would marry this play to your champion and try to double dip. The conservative play would be the former. I will ride with Jason Day (+4100), who ranked T27 in 2025.
Will there be a playoff?
Yes (+400)
No (-650)
There has only been one playoff required in the last seven events and just two since Jason Day won a four-man shootout in 2015. The 18th hole is a par 5 with water around the front of the perched final green. A perfect drive means "time to go" for the green in regulation. There is plenty of room to bail out long, right and left, but pressure does funny things to even the best players. With the forecast suggesting perfect scoring conditions, I am going to ride the drama angle. Let’s gamble!
