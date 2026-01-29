Farmers Insurance Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
The Farmers Insurance Open tees off at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California, and features a $9.6 million purse. The tournament is played on a 7,765-yard, par-72 course. Harris English won last year's event at 8-under.
Friday coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open will air live on ESPN as Brooks Koepka makes his return to TOUR competition.
Justin Rose leads through 18 holes after shooting 10-under 62 on the North Course at Torrey Pines. Justin Lower is at 9 under, followed by Max Greyserman and Hideki Matsuyama each at 8 under. Brook Koepka shot 1 over in his first round back on the PGA TOUR.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: noon-3 p.m., ESPN; 3-7 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Friday: noon-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
FRIDAY
- 1:49 p.m. (Marquee group, Stream 2): Xander Schauffele, Harris English, J.J. Spaun
- 12:32 p.m. (Stream 3): Justin Rose, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1:38 p.m. (Stream 3): Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Ludvig Åberg
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 16 (par 3)
