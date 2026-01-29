PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Farmers Insurance Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

1 Min Read

Latest

All-time best approach shots from Farmers Insurance Open

All-time best approach shots from Farmers Insurance Open

    The Farmers Insurance Open tees off at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California, and features a $9.6 million purse. The tournament is played on a 7,765-yard, par-72 course. Harris English won last year's event at 8-under.

    Friday coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open will air live on ESPN as Brooks Koepka makes his return to TOUR competition.

    Justin Rose leads through 18 holes after shooting 10-under 62 on the North Course at Torrey Pines. Justin Lower is at 9 under, followed by Max Greyserman and Hideki Matsuyama each at 8 under. Brook Koepka shot 1 over in his first round back on the PGA TOUR.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: noon-3 p.m., ESPN; 3-7 p.m., Golf Channel
    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Friday: noon-7 p.m.
    • Saturday: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    • 1:49 p.m. (Marquee group, Stream 2): Xander Schauffele, Harris English, J.J. Spaun
    • 12:32 p.m. (Stream 3): Justin Rose, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama
    • 1:38 p.m. (Stream 3): Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Ludvig Åberg

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 3 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 27, 2026

    Farmers Insurance Open: How to watch action from Torrey

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 30, 2026

    Rose sets Torrey Pines pace with 62 as Koepka returns to PGA TOUR with 73

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Jan 29, 2026

    Finau notches ace at Farmers for first hole-in-one of TOUR season

    Latest
    R1
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    -10

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    2

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    -9

    2

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T3

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    -8

    T3

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    Maverick McNealy
    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW