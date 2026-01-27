PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Farmers Insurance Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

1 Min Read

Latest

    The Farmers Insurance Open tees off at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California, and features a $9.6 million purse. The tournament is played on a 7,765-yard, par-72 course. Harris English won last year's event at 8-under.

    Coverage of the first two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open will air live on ESPN as Brooks Koepka makes his return to TOUR competition.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-3 p.m., ESPN; 3-7 p.m., Golf Channel
    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-7 p.m.
    • Saturday: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    THURSDAY

    • 12:43 p.m. (Marquee group, Stream 2): Xander Schauffele, Harris English, J.J. Spaun
    • 12:32 p.m. (Stream 3): Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Ludvig Åberg
    • 1:38 p.m. (Stream 3): Justin Rose, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama

    FRIDAY

    • 1:49 p.m. (Marquee group, Stream 2): Xander Schauffele, Harris English, J.J. Spaun
    • 12:32 p.m. (Stream 3): Justin Rose, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama
    • 1:38 p.m. (Stream 3): Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Ludvig Åberg

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 3 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Denny McCarthy
    USA
    D. McCarthy
    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Rafael Campos
    PUR
    R. Campos
    PUR
    R. Campos
    Tom Hoge
    USA
    T. Hoge
    USA
    T. Hoge
    Rasmus Højgaard
    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    DEN
    R. Højgaard
