Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler favored in Napa as U.S. Ryder Cup members headline Procore field

Ben Griffin (+2500) and Harris English (+3000) round off 10 of the 12 players Captain Bradley is sending out this week. (Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau are the two others not competing this week.) English picked up his fifth career win earlier this year at Torrey Pines down the coast and cashed second at both the PGA Championship (T2) and The Open (second). Griffin also won on a demanding layout at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, after previously sharing victory with his partner Andrew Novak at the two-man Zurich Classic in New Orleans. Playing his 29th event of 2025, he owns 10 paydays inside the top 10, equalling Henley’s total. Only Scheffler had more top-10 paydays on TOUR. English is making his eighth start and cashed T9 in 2022, his best payday, while Griffin fell short of the weekend that year in his first and only start.