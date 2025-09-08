Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler favored in Napa as U.S. Ryder Cup members headline Procore field
Written by Mike Glasscott
The Procore Championship at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, kicks off the seven-event FedExCup Fall. The field of 144 players features the majority of Keegan Bradley’s U.S. Ryder Cup squad permeating the top of the FanDuel Sportsbook favorites, including the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, Scottie Scheffler (+220).
The overwhelming favorite in his usual top spot, Scheffler makes his tournament debut in Napa at the 7,138-yard, par-72 North Course. The regular season points leader in the FedExCup, Scheffler collected a share of third in Memphis, Tennessee, before winning the BMW Championship outside Baltimore. He added four more rounds in the 60s at the TOUR Championship, but his total of 14-under was only good enough for a share of fourth place, his 14th consecutive top-eight payday. Scheffler led the TOUR in four of the six major Strokes Gained categories during the regular season, including Total, Tee-to-Green, Off-the-Tee and Approach. The reigning PGA Championship and Open Championship winner now has 18 career victories and 75 top-10 paydays in 149 career starts on TOUR.
Among those trying to chase down the favorite will be one of his nine Ryder Cup teammates and a horse for the course, Justin Thomas (+1600). The 2025 winner at the RBC Heritage in April, he earned his first top-10 result in almost two months, cashing T7 at East Lake, another course where he runs well. Making his seventh start in wine country, the last four visits between 2015 and 2023 yielded T8 or better, including a solo fifth-place payday in 2023. A premium wedge player, his dialed-in short game led to a Birdie-or-Better conversion rate of 37 percent, second-best on TOUR.
Patrick Cantlay (+1800) will attempt to continue the rich vein of winners from the state of California at Silverado. Hosting for the 12th consecutive year, the North Course has previously crowned six champions (four different players) from the Golden State. The Long Beach native returns for the first time since 2019 and does so in excellent form. Playing from the final group on Sunday in Atlanta, Cantlay shared second and earned his second top-10 payday in three FedExCup Playoffs starts and fourth top-five result of 2025. After earning one of the six captain’s picks for the Ryder Cup later this month, the next step is running first through the tape at the finish line. The Californian has not won since the 2022 BMW Championship.
Russell Henley (+2000) opened the TOUR Championship at East Lake by matching the post-renovation course record of 61. He closed the event with his career-best finish in Atlanta, sharing second place with Cantlay, three shots back of the champion Tommy Fleetwood (not entered). Henley, a winner in the fall as recently as 2022 in Mexico, ranked fourth in Strokes Gained: Total, highlighted by his accuracy off the tee and approach shots. Not even Scheffler hit it as close on average as Henley, who led the TOUR in Proximity. Dating back to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Henley has racked up seven consecutive T17 or better paydays, including three top-five results. The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard champion also owns 10 top-10 paydays in 2025, second only to Scheffler.
Sam Burns (+2000) enters the week on a run of 10 consecutive rounds in the 60s and a pair of top-seven paydays in the final two FedExCup Playoffs events. The North Course is notorious for its difficult Poa annua/Bentgrass putting surfaces. Burns, who leads the PGA TOUR in SG: Putting, will gladly welcome the challenge. Qualifying for his second consecutive Ryder Cup team as a captain’s pick, he opened 64-65 in 2020 and earned T7 money in his second of two visits to Silverado.
Outside of Scheffler, Cameron Young (+2200) might be the hottest player entered. The winner at the final regular season event, the Wyndham Championship, Young continued his torrid late summer into the FedExCup Playoffs. His highlights included a fifth-place payoff in Memphis, followed by cashing in 11th place at the BMW Championship. Saving his best for last, he earned T4 at the TOUR Championship to solidify his spot as a captain’s pick on the Ryder Cup squad. In his last 16 rounds, he posted 66 or better nine times, including 62 twice. Another excellent putter, his ability to pound it off the tee will shrink the scorecard yardage.
A victory this week for Los Angeles native J.J. Spaun (+2500) would add another chapter to his remarkable 2025 journey. In June, Spaun claimed the U.S. Open title at Oakmont. Over the first eight months of 2025, he has recorded five podium finishes, including his second playoff defeat of the year — this time to Justin Rose (not entered) at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last month. Spaun is making his 10th consecutive appearance at Silverado, where he is the U.S. Ryder Cup Team’s most experienced player on the North Course. He has made the cut in four of his last five starts here: finishing T9 in 2020, T11 in 2023, and T26 in 2024.
Former Cal Bear Collin Morikawa (+2500) will attempt to join former teammate Max Homa (+4500) in the winner’s circle up the road from Berkeley. The Los Angeles native is searching for his first win since October of 2023 and makes his return to Silverado for the first time since T10 in 2019. On a course where hitting fairways checks in at less than 50 percent, Morikawa and his hyper-accurate driver should be scrutinized. He sits second in SG: Tee to Green and third in SG: Approach. Morikawa won the Barracuda Championship in Lake Tahoe, another PGA TOUR event contested in Northern California, in 2019.
Ben Griffin (+2500) and Harris English (+3000) round off 10 of the 12 players Captain Bradley is sending out this week. (Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau are the two others not competing this week.) English picked up his fifth career win earlier this year at Torrey Pines down the coast and cashed second at both the PGA Championship (T2) and The Open (second). Griffin also won on a demanding layout at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, after previously sharing victory with his partner Andrew Novak at the two-man Zurich Classic in New Orleans. Playing his 29th event of 2025, he owns 10 paydays inside the top 10, equalling Henley’s total. Only Scheffler had more top-10 paydays on TOUR. English is making his eighth start and cashed T9 in 2022, his best payday, while Griffin fell short of the weekend that year in his first and only start.
Defending champion Patton Kizzire (+30000) posted 20-under and won by five shots, setting the record for largest margin of victory, and is one of five past winners in the field.
