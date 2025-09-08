J.J. Spaun betting profile: Procore Championship
J.J. Spaun of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Spaun looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 26th.
Spaun's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|69-65-74-72
|-8
|2023
|T59
|66-73-73-74
|-2
|2022
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|2021
|T9
|70-68-66-68
|-16
|2020
|MC
|74-77
|+7
At the Procore Championship
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Spaun's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for ninth at 16-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T25
|68-71-71-66
|-4
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|P2
|68-66-65-65
|-16
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-69-68-68
|-6
|47.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|73-71-66-63
|-7
|90.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|1
|66-72-69-72
|-1
|750.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|71-68-72-74
|+1
|23.500
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 1-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 0.346 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.271
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.678
|0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.008
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.096
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.053
|0.346
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.271 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.678 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 68.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun delivered a 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98.
- Spaun ranked 10th in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.053 this season.
- He has accumulated 2,144 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking eighth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Procore Championship.
