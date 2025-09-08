PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

J.J. Spaun of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Spaun looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 26th.

    Spaun's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2669-65-74-72-8
    2023T5966-73-73-74-2
    2022MC70-72-2
    2021T970-68-66-68-16
    2020MC74-77+7

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Spaun's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for ninth at 16-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2568-71-71-66-4--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2370-69-72-70+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipP268-66-65-65-16--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2373-69-68-68-647.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1473-71-66-63-790.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open166-72-69-72-1750.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-68-70-69-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3771-68-72-74+123.500

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 1-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 0.346 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2710.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.6780.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green830.008-0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.096-0.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.0530.346

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.271 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.678 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 68.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spaun delivered a 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98.
    • Spaun ranked 10th in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.053 this season.
    • He has accumulated 2,144 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking eighth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Seamus Power betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Russell Henley betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Chez Reavie betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW