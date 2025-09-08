PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Harris English betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English plays a tee shot on the 15th tee at East Lake Golf Club on August 19, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Harris English plays a tee shot on the 15th tee at East Lake Golf Club on August 19, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Harris English returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. English looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for English at the Procore Championship.

    English's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-72+2
    2023T971-70-71-66-10
    2020T3370-68-72-71-7

    At the Procore Championship

    • In English's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • English's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 10-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1368-66-69-67-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1270-68-67-72-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4870-68-69-72-1--
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship267-70-68-66-13500.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2272-65-66-72-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT467-68-67-65-13312.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5973-74-77-74+189.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1271-73-73-71E105.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-69-72-71+16.050
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT272-70-71-65-6391.667

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished second place with a score of 13-under.
    • English has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 0.442 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2410.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.001-0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green87-0.0130.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.3920.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6200.442

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.241 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a 0.001 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English has delivered a 0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.07% of the time.
    • English has accumulated 2,232 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking seventh on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Russell Henley betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Chez Reavie betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Seamus Power betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW