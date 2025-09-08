Harris English betting profile: Procore Championship
Harris English plays a tee shot on the 15th tee at East Lake Golf Club on August 19, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Harris English returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. English looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for English at the Procore Championship.
English's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|2023
|T9
|71-70-71-66
|-10
|2020
|T33
|70-68-72-71
|-7
At the Procore Championship
- In English's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 10-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|70-68-67-72
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T48
|70-68-69-72
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|2
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|500.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|72-65-66-72
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T4
|67-68-67-65
|-13
|312.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T59
|73-74-77-74
|+18
|9.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|71-73-73-71
|E
|105.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-69-72-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T2
|72-70-71-65
|-6
|391.667
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished second place with a score of 13-under.
- English has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.442 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.241
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.001
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|-0.013
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.392
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.620
|0.442
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.241 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a 0.001 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English has delivered a 0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.07% of the time.
- English has accumulated 2,232 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking seventh on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Procore Championship.
