The Five: Which players are peaking for TOUR Championship?

“I would rather you be questioning me about not finishing tournaments off than not questioning me at all about anything,” Fleetwood said Tuesday from East Lake. “So I've obviously shown a lot of really good stuff and put myself in great positions. I've said every single time that I just want to put myself there again. I want to give myself another chance. I'll finish it off at some point. I'll get it right and I'll get it right more than once. But being there is actually the hard part in a way.”