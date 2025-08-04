Field, format announced for season-ending Creator Classic at East Lake presented by YouTube

The field includes a number of returning players from previous Creator Classic events, including Luke Kwon, the winner of the inaugural 2024 Creator Classic. Other participants include Tisha Alyn, Sabrina Andolpho of "Golf Girl Games," Gabby Golf Girl, Peter Finch, Micah Morris, Chris Solomon of "No Laying Up," and Roger Steele, as well as "Good Good’s" Garrett Clark, Brad Dalke and Sean Walsh. Rounding out the field list is Daniel Saloner – aka "Short Game King" – who earned a spot by winning the 2025 Creator Classic presented by YouTube Qualifier, which was held at East Lake on July 21. "Skratch" followed his thrilling qualifying victory, and fans can watch here to see how he held off the field in a chip-off on the 18th hole.