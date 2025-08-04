Field, format announced for season-ending Creator Classic at East Lake presented by YouTube
PGA TOUR, YouTube and Pro Shop unveil full slate of innovations for final event of this year’s Creator Classic Series presented by YouTube, set for Wednesday of the TOUR Championship
Written by Staff
ATLANTA – Fan-favorite content creators return to golf’s main stage in the Creator Classic at East Lake, the final stop in the 2025 Creator Classic Series presented by YouTube. The event will stream live from East Lake Golf Club on Wednesday, Aug. 20, beginning at 3:45 p.m. ET on the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel, YouTube TV, GOLF Channel, ESPN+ and across the PGA TOUR FAST Channel network on platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Prime Video, Fire TV, Tubi, Xumo Play and LG Channels.
The field includes a number of returning players from previous Creator Classic events, including Luke Kwon, the winner of the inaugural 2024 Creator Classic. Other participants include Tisha Alyn, Sabrina Andolpho of "Golf Girl Games," Gabby Golf Girl, Peter Finch, Micah Morris, Chris Solomon of "No Laying Up," and Roger Steele, as well as "Good Good’s" Garrett Clark, Brad Dalke and Sean Walsh. Rounding out the field list is Daniel Saloner – aka "Short Game King" – who earned a spot by winning the 2025 Creator Classic presented by YouTube Qualifier, which was held at East Lake on July 21. "Skratch" followed his thrilling qualifying victory, and fans can watch here to see how he held off the field in a chip-off on the 18th hole.
Players will take on Nos. 10 through 17 at East Lake in an eight-hole, gross stroke-play format, with the lowest four scores and ties advancing to a playoff on No. 18. New to the series is a $100,000 winner-take-all purse.
“From its inception, the Creator Classic Series presented by YouTube has been about these diverse creators and documenting their own, unique experiences of playing on PGA TOUR golf courses the day before the actual tournament,” said Chris Wandell, PGA TOUR senior vice president, Media. “The Creator Classic Series is built on the idea that there’s opportunity in golf to merge tradition and new perspectives, with that concept on full display at East Lake Golf Club.”
Also new to this year’s TOUR Championship, YouTube is set to host a YouTube Creator Collective meetup, part of a global event series where YouTube gathers creators to build community. This special edition Creator Collective will bring together more than 50 creators for a curated experience where they will have a front row seat to the Creator Classic at East Lake, space to connect with one another and with teams from YouTube and the PGA TOUR, and the opportunity to learn how YouTube golf creators are helping to drive the future of the sport alongside the PGA TOUR.
“At YouTube, we’re reimagining the future of live sports — and creators are at the forefront of the evolution,” said Angela Courtin, vice president of Connected TV Marketing at YouTube. “In partnership with the PGA TOUR, the Creator Classic demonstrates how sports, community and storytelling can intersect to expand golf’s reach and make it more inclusive and culturally resonant with the next generation of fans.”
Spectators on-site at East Lake will also have access to the new “YouTube Clubhouse,” an exciting fan activation within The Landing, which is situated between No. 16 green and No. 17 fairway. Open to all ticketholders Wednesday through Sunday, the space includes swing simulators, soft seating areas, refreshments and other interactive experiences that bring YouTube’s content to the live golf environment.
For those looking to experience the excitement of the Creator Classic at East Lake in person, fans are encouraged to purchase a Wednesday grounds ticket to the TOUR Championship in partnership with Accenture, Coca-Cola and Southern Company.
“To cap our 2025 Creator Classic Series presented by YouTube on the same grass where the FedExCup champion will be determined is no accident, with East Lake providing the perfect stage to end our series that’s connected millions of new fans to the game,” said Chad Mumm, co-founder and president of Pro Shop. “We are deeply grateful to the PGA TOUR, YouTube and to all of our participating creators across this year’s series for helping us introduce countless new fans both to the game of golf and these wonderful content creators.”
The Creator Classic at East Lake will be produced to the quality of a premium broadcast, featuring live ShotLink powered by CDW scoring/data, Trackman shot trails and tracing via drone. Shane Bacon will call the action from PGA TOUR Studios alongside Aaron Chewning and Hannah Aslesen from St. Andre Golf on color commentary, with Paige Spiranac and Dan Rapaport serving as on-course reporters. TOUR Official Marketing Partners AWS, Bushmills Irish Whiskey, Coca-Cola, Maestro Dobel and Southern Company will have branded integrations throughout the broadcast and on social platforms. Pro Shop Studios, the entertainment division of Pro Shop and the production company behind the hit Netflix series "Full Swing" and co-producers on "Happy Gilmore 2," will partner with PGA TOUR Studios to run on-ground and broadcast production.