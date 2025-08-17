4H AGO
Inside the field: See 30 players heading to season-ending TOUR Championship
The three-event FedExCup Playoffs conclude with the season-ending TOUR Championship. Contested at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, the top 30 in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship will tee it up for their chance at the FedExCup, golf's ultimate prize.
The TOUR Championship will be played for the first time without Starting Strokes, along with other enhancements.
Scroll below for the field list:
Top 30 in the FedExCup standings
- Scottie Scheffler
- Rory McIlroy
- J.J. Spaun
- Justin Rose
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Ben Griffin
- Russell Henley
- Sepp Straka
- Robert MacIntyre
- Maverick McNealy
- Harris English
- Justin Thomas
- Cameron Young
- Ludvig Åberg
- Andrew Novak
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Brian Harman
- Corey Conners
- Patrick Cantlay
- Collin Morikawa
- Viktor Hovland
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Shane Lowry
- Nick Taylor
- Harry Hall
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Sungjae Im
- Chris Gotterup
- Akshay Bhatia