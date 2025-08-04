Scottie Scheffler claims top spot in Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 for third time in four seasons
3 Min Read
Inside Scottie Scheffler's unrelenting competitive spirit
Comcast Business awards consistency and reliability over season-long performance
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The 2025 FedExCup Regular Season concluded this past weekend at the Wyndham Championship, with Scottie Scheffler claiming the No. 1 position in the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 for the third time in four seasons. The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 emphasizes consistent player performance by rewarding the top players in the FedExCup standings at the end of the FedExCup Regular Season.
Scheffler put together another incredible season, as the 29-year-old won four events during the 2025 PGA TOUR campaign, including his hometown THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, a successful title defense at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, as well as major victories at the PGA Championship in May and last month at The Open Championship.
“It is an honor to finish the Regular Season with the top spot in the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10, a great representation of all the hard work and practice my team put in throughout the year,” Scheffler said. “We practice and train so hard for every moment and situation that we may encounter on the golf course, and this recognition is a testament to our consistent season-long efforts.”
Scheffler ended the FedExCup Regular Season with top-25 finishes in all 16 starts, including a season-high 13 top 10s. He has won at least two events each year since 2022 – including a career-best seven wins in 2024 – and enters the FedExCup Playoffs with 17 career TOUR victories.
“At Comcast Business, we’re proud to recognize the consistency, precision and excellence that define the world’s top golfers,” said Eileen Diskin, chief marketing officer, Comcast Business. “The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 celebrates the athletes who perform at the highest level throughout the PGA TOUR season. We congratulate Scottie Scheffler on an exceptional year and his achievement as the No. 1 finisher for the second year in a row. We also commend all the players whose dedication and focus inspired fans and competitors alike.”
After a delayed start to the year due to injury, Scheffler began his 2025 campaign with a top-10 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. He then finished runner-up at the Texas Children’s Houston Open for a second straight year before hitting his stride with a remarkable stretch that included three wins in four starts.
His first victory of the year came at his hometown event in Dallas at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he led wire-to-wire at TPC Craig Ranch to win by eight shots. He then claimed his third career major in his next start at the PGA Championship, winning by five shots at Quail Hollow Club before successfully defending his title at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where fellow Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 finishers Ben Griffin and Sepp Straka finished second and third, respectively.
Scheffler capped off his dominant summer by claiming his fourth career major title at The Open Championship, his 10th straight win after carrying the outright lead into the final round. With the four-shot victory at Royal Portrush, Scheffler became the first player in the modern major championship era to win his first four majors by three or more strokes.
Rory McIlroy finished second in the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 after winning three times during the PGA TOUR season, starting with a victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and continuing with a second career title at THE PLAYERS Championship. The next month he became the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam with his win at the Masters Tournament.
As part of the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10, a $40 million bonus is shared among the top 10 finishers in the FedExCup Regular Season standings, including $8 million to the winner. The remainder of the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 is as follows:
- No. 3: Sepp Straka – Six top-10 finishes with wins at The American Express and Truist Championship
- No. 4: Russell Henley – Nine top-10 finishes with a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- No. 5: Justin Thomas – Seven top-10 finishes with a win at the RBC Heritage
- No. 6: Ben Griffin – Eight top-10 finishes with wins at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and Charles Schwab Challenge
- No. 7: Harris English – Four top-10 finishes with a win at the Farmers Insurance Open and runner-up finishes at the PGA Championship and Open Championship
- No. 8: J.J. Spaun – Five top-10 finishes with a win at the U.S. Open
- No. 9: Tommy Fleetwood – Five top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish at the Travelers Championship
- No. 10: Keegan Bradley – Five top-10 finishe,s including a win at the Travelers Championship