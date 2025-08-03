FedExCup update: Chris Kirk vaults into top 70 as Playoffs bubble drama unfolds

Rodgers was secure in his FedExCup Playoffs position after completing his final round at Sedgefield, but Davis had no such luxury. The affable Australian rallied from a triple bogey at the par-4 11th hole Sunday with three birdies in his final seven holes to post a respectable 1-over 71 (ultimately good for a T44 finish), but at the time, he had no way of knowing if he would be safe. Having entered the week on a skid of three straight missed cuts, Davis was grateful to right the ship and bolster his Playoffs chances on the weekend; he entered the week at No. 67 on the FedExCup and was nowhere near a lock. Davis had no intention of following the projections as Sunday afternoon wore on, saying he planned to drive to Nashville (where his caddie lives) and wait for the TOUR’s notification that relayed his FedExCup position.