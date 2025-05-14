What is the cut at PGA Championship?

The PGA Championship’s cut rule differs from a typical PGA TOUR Full-Field Event, in which the top 65 and ties after 36 holes qualify for the third and fourth rounds. The Masters field (95 players this year) is cut to the top 50 and ties after 36 holes. The U.S. Open field is cut to the top 60 and ties after 36 holes. The Open Championship uses the same format as the PGA Championship, with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes. THE PLAYERS Championship, like most PGA TOUR Full-Field Events, cuts to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes.