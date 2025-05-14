What is the cut at PGA Championship?
Golf is Hard at Quail Hollow Club
The 156-player field at the 2025 PGA Championship will be cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes at Quail Hollow Club.
Quail Hollow, which typically hosts the PGA TOUR’s Truist Championship, is hosting the PGA Championship for the first time since 2017. The Charlotte, North Carolina, venue is playing to a par 71 this week at 7,626 yards. The PGA Championship features 72 holes of stroke-play competition.
The PGA Championship’s cut rule differs from a typical PGA TOUR Full-Field Event, in which the top 65 and ties after 36 holes qualify for the third and fourth rounds. The Masters field (95 players this year) is cut to the top 50 and ties after 36 holes. The U.S. Open field is cut to the top 60 and ties after 36 holes. The Open Championship uses the same format as the PGA Championship, with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes. THE PLAYERS Championship, like most PGA TOUR Full-Field Events, cuts to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes.
In the event of a tie for first place after 72 holes at the 2025 PGA Championship, there will be a three-hole aggregate score playoff on holes Nos. 16, 17 and 18 at Quail Hollow Club. If still tied, there will be a hole-by-hole playoff beginning on No. 18 and if still tied, Nos. 16, 17 and 18 repeated until there is a winner.
The PGA Championship became a stroke-play event in 1958 after using a match-play format for its first 39 iterations.