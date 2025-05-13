Is Jordan Spieth thinking about career Grand Slam this week? Of course

Spieth has seemingly lived a lifetime in this game – perhaps because any given round can feel like a roller-coaster experience for his supporters – but he’s only 31. Four years ago, Phil Mickelson won the PGA at age 50 – perhaps an extreme comparison, but the point is that he should have plenty more chances at this event. Still, marrying the form and the stakes while handling the immense pressure of scaling professional golf’s Mount Rushmore can be a high-wire act. Look no further than McIlroy’s pursuit of the career Grand Slam at the Masters, which built to a crescendo last month when he dunked a wedge into Rae’s Creek at Augusta National’s par-5 13th en route to a double bogey, as part of a free-fall from a five-stroke lead into an eventual playoff with Justin Rose. McIlroy prevailed with a birdie on the first playoff hole, and his unbridled emotions afterward (plus his words) showed that a gigantic monkey had been lifted from his back.