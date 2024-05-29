Charges dropped against Scottie Scheffler after arrest outside PGA Championship

After an accident in which a worker was struck and killed on Shelbyville Road, Scheffler was trying to get through heavy traffic to enter Valhalla shortly after 6 a.m. Friday at the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 17. He was arrested and faced four charges, among them failure to heed the instructions of a police officer but also reckless driving and, most serious, felony second-degree assault of an officer, Bryan Gillis, whom the police report asserted had attached himself to Scheffler’s car and was dragged, suffering injuries