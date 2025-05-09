PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Mackenzie Hughes, Cristobal Del Solar share ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic lead into weekend

    Written by Associated Press

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Mackenzie Hughes of Canada shot a 2-under 69 in windy conditions Friday for a share of the second-round lead with Cristobal Del Solar of Chile in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    A stroke ahead after an opening 63, Hughes had four birdies and two bogeys in his afternoon round at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

    “I’m in a good spot going into the weekend,” Hughes said. “There's a bunch of guys there with a chance. Nothing changes tomorrow. Just keep doing my thing and see where it puts me.”

    Del Solar rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 eighth with a closing birdie on the par-3 ninth. He shot a 67 in the afternoon to join Hughes at 10-under 132.

    “I’ve been putting in the work, playing good golf, feeling more comfortable,” Del Solar said. “Happy to be where I am.”


    The winner of the PGA TOUR event, held as an Additional Event alongside a Signature Event at the Truist Championship this week, gets a spot in the PGA Championship if not already eligible. That's not the case for Hughes, the two-time tour winner who already is in the field next week at Quail Hollow.

    Nick Watney, the 44-year-old player who hasn't won in 13 years, was a stroke back after a 67. Danny Walker (67) also was a shot back along with Harry Higgs (66), Will Chandler (69) and Davis Shore (66).

