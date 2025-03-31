The First Look: TOUR's Texas two-step concludes at Valero Texas Open

FIELD NOTES: Ludvig Åberg is back in action after missing the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship. Åberg is the highest-ranked golfer in the field at No. 5. Åberg finished T14 last year at TPC San Antonio. … Akshay Bhatia returns to defend his title, looking to become the first back-to-back winner at the Valero Texas Open since Zach Johnson in 2008-09. Bhatia has three top-10 finishes in his last four starts on TOUR. … Patrick Cantlay tees it up for the first time since helping lead Atlanta Drive GC to a win in the inaugural season of TGL. Cantlay, whose Atlanta Drive squad defeated New York Golf Club 2-0 in the best-of-three finals series, has two top fives so far this season on TOUR. He is making his tournament debut at the Valero Texas Open. … Corey Conners is a combined 50-under par at the Valero Texas Open over his last five starts – including two victories. Conners comes into the week after three straight top-10 finishes on TOUR. … Justin Rose is teeing it up at Valero for the first time since 2006 – and is playing TPC San Antonio for the first time. … Jordan Spieth is back in action as a final tune-up before the Masters. Spieth, who won Valero in 2021, has four top 10s in eight starts at TPC San Antonio and two top 10s so far this season highlighted by a T4 at the WM Phoenix Open. … There are more than 20 golfers who are set to play the Masters and are using the Valero Texas Open as a warm-up. This is, of course, the final week for someone not otherwise qualified to earn their way into the first major of the year. A win and you’re in – something that’s happened in three of the last five tournaments (Bhatia in 2024, J.J. Spaun in 2022 and Conners in 2019).