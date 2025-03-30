Gary Woodland shares second place at Texas Children's Houston Open, best finish since brain surgery in 2023

“I’m thankful to be out here,” Woodland said afterward. “I am extremely blessed to play this game for a living, to travel the world, to be around the people that are out here that are supporting me. And my family's here. My son's in first grade, so they don't travel much anymore. This is spring break for them and they were here. I thought they were leaving, so to see them when I got done, that's what I'm fighting for, right? That's why I'm out here, to prove to them that you can overcome anything and you've just got to keep fighting, and I think I showed a little bit of that today.”