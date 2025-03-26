TGL Finals show best of what league can be – now what’s next?

Atlanta Drive mounted an unexpected comeback, scoring all four of their points in a three-hole stretch of Singles to come storming back, beat New York Golf Club and avoid a decisive third match that would have extended the festivities well into the night. After finding itself down 3-0, Atlanta won the 12th and 13th holes by concessions from New York. That set up the drama of the par-3 14th hole. Rickie Fowler hit it in the greenside bunker while Horschel’s approach hung perilously on the top shelf of the green. Atlanta threw their final Hammer, forcing New York to concede a third consecutive hole or accept, double the points, and risk losing the lead. They accepted, Fowler safely found the green and then Horschel did what he did, holing the putt and nabbing the game-winning points.