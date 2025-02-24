PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rafael Campos betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Rafael Campos hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) after a 34th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Campos at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Campos missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2021.
    • With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Campos' recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/18/2021MC70-75+5

    Campos' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Campos has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Campos has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, he finished -9 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Campos is averaging 0.800 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campos has an average of -1.690 in his past five tournaments.
    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.509 ranks 164th on TOUR this season, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 145th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 163rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.696.
    • On the greens, Campos has delivered a 0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 65th on TOUR, while he ranks 82nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.88. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (108th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance113300.4308.4
    Greens in Regulation %13566.34%62.39%
    Putts Per Round8228.8828.8
    Par Breakers10822.22%20.94%
    Bogey Avoidance11614.05%15.81%

    Campos' best finishes

    • Campos has taken part in six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
    • Currently, Campos ranks 144th in the FedExCup standings with 27 points.

    Campos' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Campos produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The American Express (January 2025), ranking in the field at 0.610.
    • Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.580 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he put up a 0.066 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.070, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 34th.
    • Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 34th in the field (he finished 34th in that tournament).

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.509-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.696-1.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green174-0.557-1.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.2290.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-1.534-1.690

    Campos' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-76-67-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-73+11--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-76+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1468-68-70-69-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-1342
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-67-69-63-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3073-70-70-67-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-67-75-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-77+8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship170-65-62-68-19--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    January 2-5The Sentry5772-72-71-73-410
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC68-71-75-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-79+9--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3469-67-71-68-917

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.