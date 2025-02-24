Rafael Campos betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five appearances, Campos has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Campos has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

In his last five events, he finished -9 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Campos is averaging 0.800 Strokes Gained: Putting.