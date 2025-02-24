Rafael Campos betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Rafael Campos hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) after a 34th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was his last competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Campos missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2021.
- With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Campos' recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/18/2021
|MC
|70-75
|+5
Campos' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Campos has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Campos has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five events, he finished -9 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging 0.800 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campos has an average of -1.690 in his past five tournaments.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.509 ranks 164th on TOUR this season, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 145th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 163rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.696.
- On the greens, Campos has delivered a 0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 65th on TOUR, while he ranks 82nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.88. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (108th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|300.4
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|66.34%
|62.39%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.88
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|108
|22.22%
|20.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|14.05%
|15.81%
Campos' best finishes
- Campos has taken part in six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Currently, Campos ranks 144th in the FedExCup standings with 27 points.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campos produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The American Express (January 2025), ranking in the field at 0.610.
- Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.580 (he missed the cut in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he put up a 0.066 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.070, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 34th.
- Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 34th in the field (he finished 34th in that tournament).
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.509
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.696
|-1.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.557
|-1.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.229
|0.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-1.534
|-1.690
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-134
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|73-70-70-67
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-67-75-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|70-65-62-68
|-19
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|57
|72-72-71-73
|-4
|10
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-75
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|69-67-71-68
|-9
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.